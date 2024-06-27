June 30th Estate Auction Featuring Rare Couture Items at ClarkeNY.com
Several Chanel items including one rare Limited Edition Patchwork Chanel Tote Bag.LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarke Auction Gallery’s upcoming June 30th auction features an incredible selection of luxurious vintage handbags and outerwear that are perfect for any summer event and will carry on to the upcoming fall season. A stunning grouping of Chanel’s classic purses in quilted lambskin are up for auction, as well as a limited edition tweed and leather patchwork tote bag [Lot 612]. For those who enjoy the aesthetics of vintage Chanel, there is also a variety of late 90’s and early 2000’s tweed jackets that are exemplary examples of Karl Lagerfield’s legendary revival of the brand [Lot 618].
Also from the same estate is a sleek slate gray jacket and matching skirt with red leather piping from Thierry Mugler, who was the subject of a recent traveling retrospective that ended at the Brooklyn Museum [Lot 623]. Continuing in the vein of iconic fashion design is a collection of garments by Issey Miyake that showcase his renowned pleating technique [Lot 637].
We are also pleased to offer a number of sumptuous fur coats and jackets that will fashionably carry one through rain or shine. A scarlet colored Burberry trench coat [Lot 632] with a wool lining is perfect for the chillier months and would look stunning on any complexion. The sale concludes with some incredibly fine fur coats, including a beautiful 70’s inspired fur trimmed suede coat by Neiman Marcus [Lot 620] and a sable number by French designer Louis Feraud [Lot 641].
The Design, Fine Art, Jewelry, and Antique Estate Auction is June 30th starting at 10am EST and will be held live in our gallery located at 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538. In-house preview dates are Thursday, June 27th - Saturday, June 29th from 12-6pm EST. You may set up phone or absentee bids at ClarkeNY.com or call us at 914-833-8336. Internet Bidding is available through Invaluable.com and Liveauctioneers.com.
