Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation Teams Up with Rivian to Bring First EV Quick Response Units to City of Atlanta

Rivian Automotive joins the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation campaign to enhance innovation and sustainability efforts with EV vehicles to deliver EMS services.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF) today announced it has acquired two new Rivian R1T trucks to provide the first ever electric vehicles (EVs) to serve as AFRD quick response units delivering emergency medical services throughout the City of Atlanta.The collaboration with Rivian bolsters Fleet Forward, the Foundation’s innovation and sustainability capital campaign launched earlier this year and will initially place the two Rivian R1T vehicles in operation as a part of AFRD’s growing and more sustainable fleet.The vehicles are currently in the process of being upfitted and are expected to be operational later this fall.“Providing the first electric vehicles to support the delivery of emergency medical services to city residents is a reflection of our Foundation’s commitment to elevating Atlanta’s fire and emergency response ecosystem,” said Taos Wynn, President and CEO, Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation. “Teaming up with Rivian as a part of our Foundation’s Fleet Forward campaign presents both an exciting and sustainable opportunity for our city’s first responders that demonstrates innovative possibilities in direct alignment with Atlanta’s climate and clean energy goals.”“Rivian vehicles are designed to excel in the most demanding conditions, and we are excited to see Atlanta putting them to work in the critically important quick response role,” said Rivian Vice President of Sales Gary Gaines. “We applaud the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation’s Fleet Forward initiative and look forward to continuing to work alongside the Foundation in pursuit of these important sustainability goals.”“The City of Atlanta has long understood that the nation’s climate crisis would require actions on our part. This is why we are taking the innovative step of working with Rivian through the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation to add two Rivian R1T vehicles to our EMS fleet, which will help us in lowering our city’s overall carbon footprint,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “As a city, we have been taking an aggressive approach to electric vehicle adoption, and this is one step in a series of steps we are continuing to take.”"As Fire Chief for AFRD, I'm proud to lead a department that embraces innovation and sustainability,” said Roderick M. Smith, AFRD Fire Chief. “The partnership with Rivian and the deployment of these cutting-edge EV quick response units mark a significant step forward in our mission to deliver efficient and effective emergency medical services to the people of Atlanta. By integrating advanced technology with our operations, we're not only enhancing our fleet but also contributing to a cleaner, greener future for our city."About the Atlanta Fire Rescue FoundationThe Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF) is the only nonprofit funding agency that supports the critical and otherwise unmet needs of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD). The Foundation provides a platform for citizens, individuals, and businesses to give in support of AFRD’s mission to keep Atlanta safe. The Foundation is also an opportunity to become engaged in the communities where the 36 Atlanta Fire Rescue stations are located and serve. AFRF provides the gap funding necessary to maintain a world-class fire and rescue institution and to enhance the professional and personal lives of the 1200 men and women of AFRD, and the largest department in the state of Georgia. Support for the Foundation means being a responder for the first responders. https://www.atlfrf.org About Atlanta Fire Rescue DepartmentThe Atlanta Fire Rescue Department provides prompt, quality services to our stakeholders that promote safety and well-being, enhance sustainability, and enrich the quality of life through professional development and dedication to service. https://www.atlantafirerescue.com