Hiker Assisted off Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson
603-352-9669
June 26, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – Just before 8:30 a.m. on June 25, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid. It was communicated that a hiker had suffered a lower-leg injury on the White Cross Trail. The caller, identified as Kathryn Shackford of Harriman, New York, indicated that she was unable to continue to hike under her own power.

Monadnock Park staff responded to the White Cross and were able to splint the injury a little less than a mile from park headquarters. Harriman was then able to walk out under her own power between a quarter and a half of a mile. For the remaining roughly half mile, a team composed of Monadnock Park staff, a nearby Student Conservation Association group, and a Conservation Officer carried Shackford. She arrived at the Monadnock Park headquarters trailhead at 2:30 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to be prepared for summer storms and temperature swings. Before hiking, be sure to visit hikesafe.com for important hiking information.

