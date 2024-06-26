Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) Honored with 'Bridge 2 Technologies Day' by NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Business Leaders and Change Agents Join B2T to Ring Closing Bell at NASDAQ Headquarters in New York City
My administration is committed to delivering an equitable, inclusive future for the five boroughs...Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is an ally in our mission.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T), a global next-generation technology company committed to driving business growth through inclusion and understanding, proudly announces the declaration of June 25th as 'Bridge 2 Technologies Day' by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of B2T's fourth annual Global Intellect Summit, held at the NASDAQ headquarters in Times Square.
Mayor Eric Adams, in a Proclamation read at the summit, emphasized the city's commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive future. "My administration is committed to delivering an equitable, inclusive future for the five boroughs, which is why we are creating more opportunities for small business owners and M/WBEs," said Mayor Adams. "We are cultivating a more diverse talent pipeline and supporting innovation in important industries. Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is an ally in our mission, and today, I am pleased to welcome everyone as it hosts its fourth annual Global Intellect Summit at the NASDAQ headquarters in Times Square."
B2T's platform facilitates meaningful and profitable business partnerships by connecting industry leaders with women and diverse businesses, transforming the way companies engage on a global scale. Eric Kelly, the visionary founder of B2T and one of the few Black CEOs of a major Silicon Valley company, has long been perplexed by the misconception that finding women and diverse business enterprises to partner with is a challenge.
"We thoroughly examined the issue of business inclusivity and concluded that addressing it necessitates a global, technology-driven initiative. By breaking down barriers, we are harnessing the power of technology to enable businesses from all backgrounds to compete on an international level," Kelly said. Inspired to shift this paradigm, Kelly founded B2T, providing a solution to the challenges many organizations face in accessing this vital resource.
B2T's commitment to effectuating change in diverse communities globally have garnered the attention of NASDAQ and influential leaders worldwide. On Wednesday, June 26th, at 4 PM, Eric Kelly will be joined by C – suite business executives, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, government officials, bankers, and presidents of educational institutions and nonprofit organizations to find solutions to close the digital and diversity divide.
“Strategic corporations understand that diversity and inclusiveness improve business results. Inclusiveness means offering people from a multitude of backgrounds a seat at the table to provide insight and influence strategy,” said Kelly.
As B2T rings the closing bell on Wednesday with one of the largest groups in NASDAQ history, attendees hope that this Summit will mark a significant step towards lasting change. B2T's technology platform is designed to help global corporations partner effectively with women and diverse-owned and led businesses, fulfilling a crucial need in today's business landscape.
Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is a global next-generation technology company that is changing the way businesses engage around the world and delivers actionable results that will positively affect future generations. B2T is built on global intellect and inclusiveness through a robust business ecosystem that strives to advance inclusivity, access to capital, and connectivity, issues that many businesses around the world face today. As such, B2T works with industry leaders to leverage technology as an accelerator to expand opportunities, drive change, and realize outstanding performance.
For more information about Bridge 2 Technologies and its mission, please visit https://theb2t.com.
