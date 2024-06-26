Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,121 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: 35th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Press Conference and Brick Alberta Team Jersey Presentation

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Join us on Friday, June 28 for the 35th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament press conference. With the city still on fire from the 2024 NHL season, this highly anticipated tournament returns to West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace to welcome North America’s most promising 9 to 10-year-old hockey players to face off in Edmonton. It has become one of the most preeminent minor hockey tournaments worldwide, with several thousand former tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.

This year’s press conference will include a team announcement and jersey presentation to the 2024 team Brick Alberta players. In attendance of this presentation will be many Brick Tournament alumni, including names such as Matthew Savoie, Buffalo Sabres; Jordan Gustafson, Las Vegas Golden Knights; James Hamblin, Edmonton Oilers; Mike Benning, Florida Panthers and other notable alumni.

The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament puck drop will take place on Monday, July 1 at 7:30 a.m. between Team Minnesota and Team Pennsylvania. For all tournament updates, including up to date standings, game results and livestream feeds, visit www.brickhockey.ca
   
WHO: Press conference speakers will include:
  • Craig Styles, Chair, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament
  • Andy Wigston, Executive Director, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament        
  • Umberto Fiorillo, Coach, Team Brick Alberta
VIP former player attendees include but are not limited to:
  • Matthew Savoie – First round pick Buffalo Sabres
  • Jordan Gustafson – Las Vegas Knights
  • Mike Benning – Florida Panthers
  • Ben Hemmerling – Las Vegas Knights
  • James Hamblin – Edmonton Oilers
  • Daxon Rudolph – First overall Prince Albert Raiders
  • Matt Frattin – Retired NHL player
   
WHEN: Friday, June 28, 2024 (MST)

8:45 a.m.    – Media check-in opens
9:00 a.m.    – Press conference begins
10:30 a.m. – Press conference concludes

*Breakfast will be served as part of the press conference*
   
WHERE: Blackhawk Golf Club
51111 Range Road 255, Spruce Grove, AB, T7Y 1A8
   
RSVP:  Media are asked to RSVP no later than 8 a.m. (MST) on Friday, June 28
   

Media contact & RSVP to:

Sarah Ferguson
Brookline Public Relations
sferguson@brooklinepr.com
250-464-4406


Primary Logo

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: 35th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Press Conference and Brick Alberta Team Jersey Presentation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more