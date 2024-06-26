MEDIA ADVISORY: 35th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Press Conference and Brick Alberta Team Jersey Presentation

WHAT:

Join us on Friday, June 28 for the 35th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament press conference. With the city still on fire from the 2024 NHL season, this highly anticipated tournament returns to West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace to welcome North America’s most promising 9 to 10-year-old hockey players to face off in Edmonton. It has become one of the most preeminent minor hockey tournaments worldwide, with several thousand former tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.



This year’s press conference will include a team announcement and jersey presentation to the 2024 team Brick Alberta players. In attendance of this presentation will be many Brick Tournament alumni, including names such as Matthew Savoie, Buffalo Sabres; Jordan Gustafson, Las Vegas Golden Knights; James Hamblin, Edmonton Oilers; Mike Benning, Florida Panthers and other notable alumni.



The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament puck drop will take place on Monday, July 1 at 7:30 a.m. between Team Minnesota and Team Pennsylvania. For all tournament updates, including up to date standings, game results and livestream feeds, visit www.brickhockey.ca

