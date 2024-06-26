TAKE A BITE OUT OF SUMMER AT DENNY’S WITH THREE NEW DELICIOUS SANDWICHES

Try the Season’s Flavors, Available for Dine-In or On the Go

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to savor the flavors of summer at Denny’s, America’s Diner! Inspired by your love for convenient, handheld meals that fuel your adventures, Denny’s is excited to announce three delicious new sandwiches perfect for those who need something tasty and easy on the go. Our limited time only (LTO) menu features the Spicy Brisket Melt, Sweet & Smoky BLT&E (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Egg), and the Bacon Obsession Burger. From June 26 to August 20, come and experience the freedom of the season with our Summer of Sandwiches!

"This is the season where sandwiches reign supreme, perfect for enjoying during family outings or a quick bite on a busy day," said Sharon Lykins, Denny’s vice president of product innovation. "We've infused the essence of summer into these three sandwiches, each offering the layered, bold flavors our guests crave. From the first bite, these delicious combinations are sure to delight, making them perfect for savoring at Denny's during long summer days or late-night snacking."

Denny’s new Summer of Sandwiches LTO menu includes:

NEW Spicy Brisket Melt – Brisket lovers are rejoicing over this delicious pairing of their favorite – burnt ends and eggs! Our slow-smoked brisket burnt ends, caramelized onions and scrambled eggs are piled high on premium artisan bread with melty white cheddar and American cheeses, plus a spicy touch of chipotle aioli. Served with crispy hash browns.

NEW Sweet & Smoky BLT&E – A twist on an American classic made with four strips of crispy bacon, two eggs made to order, fresh lettuce, juicy slices of tomato, with sweet and savory bacon jam spread on grilled artisan bread. Served with crispy hash browns.

NEW Bacon Obsession Burger – Calling all bacon lovers, this burger is for you! A hand-pressed 100% beef patty is topped with two slices of flavorful aged white cheddar cheese, two strips of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, sliced ripe tomatoes, red onion, pickles, with sweet and savory bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned wavy-cut fries.

In addition to the three new limited-time sandwiches, guests can enjoy incredible value with Denny’s All-Day Diner Deals. Starting at just $5.99*, the menu features breakfast classics and fan favorites, including the Super Slam®, Everyday Value Slam®, All You Can Eat Pancakes, Quarter Pound Cheeseburger and more.

For even more savings, join the Denny’s Rewards loyalty program for perks and offers like 20% off your next visit. Plus join us every Tuesday for Denny’s Kids Eat Free, from 4-10 PM with the purchase of a $6 entrée*.

The new sandwiches are available all day, every day, including late night, for a limited time only at Denny's locations nationwide. Dine-in, order online at www.dennys.com or through Denny's iOS and Android apps for carryout or delivery.

*Restrictions, pricing and participation vary by location; check your local Denny’s.

