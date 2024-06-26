AI Breakthrough Names Dell NativeEdge as “Best AI Edge Solution” in 7th Annual Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Dell NativeEdge has been selected as winner of the “Best AI Edge Solution” award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.



Dell NativeEdge is an edge operations software platform that offers an end-to-end, full-stack solution for containerized and virtualized workloads at the edge. With NativeEdge Blueprints, businesses can quickly simplify the development, deployment, and scaling of AI applications at the edge to accelerate time to value. Additionally, NativeEdge Blueprints streamline post-deployment operations, simplifying tasks like configuration updates and service changes for a smoother DevOps experience across various industries like manufacturing, retail, energy and utilities, and digital cities.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

With its open design, NativeEdge supports any choice of AI solutions, software applications, IoT frameworks, OT vendor solutions, and multicloud environments. This edge operations software platform eliminates silos and enables standardization across locations. NativeEdge includes NativeEdge Endpoints, which are optimized hardware components designed to seamlessly integrate with the platform, providing secure, automated, and scalable management of edge workloads. These devices support zero-touch provisioning, zero-trust security, and remote lifecycle management, ensuring efficient deployment and operation without the need for local IT intervention. Beyond NativeEdge Endpoints, the platform can orchestrate applications on any infrastructure running virtualized or containerized environments.

“Dell Technologies is single-handedly pioneering Edge AI. Edge computing is revolutionizing how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. By bringing AI to the edge, businesses can unlock real-time decision-making, improve efficiency, and enable innovations across various industries. Yet, securely managing diverse edge operations across locations, devices and applications is a challenge,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Dell is paving the way for a future where intelligent edge devices are an integral part of our interconnected world. We’re thrilled to award them with ’Best AI Edge Solution’ for the unparalleled efficiency and robust security that NativeEdge unleashes for application orchestration and management at scale. This isn’t just about managing edge operations; it’s about mastering them on a global scale, ensuring seamless integration and protection of critical data, all while unlocking the full potential of Edge AI.”

Dell collaborates with top ISV partners to integrate a diverse set of AI applications into the NativeEdge ecosystem. Blueprints for critical Edge AI applications in manufacturing and retail include Cognex advanced machine vision technology, XMPro digital twin capability, PTC’s predictive analytics models and more. In addition, Dell’s comprehensive hardware portfolio for Edge AI Inferencing complements NativeEdge, catering to diverse deployment scenarios with low-power gateways and server systems.

