Amalgam’s Generative AI Platform Wins Coveted 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Amalgam Rx, Inc., a leader in enabling data-driven health care decision making, has been selected as winner of the “Best Large Language Model Application” award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. Amalgam’s selection acknowledges the outstanding achievement of its proprietary, medical-grade generative AI platform.



Amalgam’s AI Platform, the first AI chat built for healthcare from the ground up, breaks new ground by utilizing AI chat functionality to deliver valuable condition-specific information to patients and loved ones throughout their healthcare journey. The platform is also designed with compliance guardrails especially tailored for Amalgam’s biopharma and medtech partners.

“This innovative solution has the potential to make a profound impact on the management of chronic disease. A recent study by the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that AI-powered chatbots can significantly improve patient engagement and adherence to treatment plans,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Amalgam Rx is revolutionizing healthcare by harnessing the power of AI to support patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers in making more informed decisions and empowering patients so that they can better manage their day-to-day lives.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“AI chat will become a new standard in providing comprehensive disease education and emotional support through a user-friendly experience. The brass ring for self-management support is to deliver the right information, at the right time, to the right patient – that’s where AI chat is a game changer. We’ll never replace the foundational role of humans in healthcare; however, we can use technology to scale effective interventions and support patients between visits with their healthcare providers,” said Ryan Sysko, chief executive officer of Amalgam Rx.

“Delivering a medical-grade AI chat requires a commitment to building products that fit within the healthcare legal and regulatory frameworks. Our proprietary model has been trained on nearly a million conversations and encounters, and the AI chat is governed by more than 40 guardrails to ensure compliance with rigorous medical and ethical standards. Our enterprise customers can rapidly customize and configure the AI chat to meet the needs of their users and products,” said Bharath Sudharsan, chief data scientist and head of AI of Amalgam Rx.

Amalgam reimagines health care by helping patients and providers make the best decisions possible–in the provider workflow and in patients’ everyday lives. For more than 15 years, our team has been reimagining care delivery and creating lasting change across the chronic care ecosystem. Amalgam’s suite of AI-powered EHR Solutions and SaMD platform enable the leading life sciences companies, health plans, and provider organizations to deliver better care collaboratively. Today, Amalgam’s algorithms and applications support patients across four continents and have helped providers make over 50 million clinical decisions. Amalgam’s solutions are powered by billions of RWE streaming data points across its platform. For more information on how Amalgam Rx’s regulated, clinically-validated technologies bring patients and providers closer together, reduce costs for payers, and unlock sustained value for our partners, visit amalgamrx.com.

