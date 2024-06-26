Brownlee Fitness partners with Max International to boost athletic performance

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned triathletes, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, have partnered with Max International to promote the benefits of Max’s RiboCeine-powered products. RiboCeine enhances glutathione levels, crucial for better performance and recovery. This alliance aims to set new nutritional standards for athletes globally.

The Brownlee brothers, celebrated for their Olympic medals and world championship titles, are extending their expertise beyond racing. They focus on enhancing athletic performance and recovery through superior nutrition and training, integrated into their Brownlee Fitness Plans+ program.

Alistair Brownlee stated: "Optimizing our nutritional intake is key to maintaining peak performance, especially for demanding competitions." Jonny added: "Max International's formulas, enhanced with RiboCeine, have been pivotal in our training and well-being."

Max International's flagship products, featuring patented RiboCeine technology, have undergone rigorous scientific validation. Clinical trials highlight RiboCeine's significant impact on glutathione levels, essential for athletic recovery and resilience. A pilot study by PRUVN Research LLC showed a significant increase in glutathione production (+26.6% overall, and +64.7% in ages 51-60), while the placebo group experienced a decrease in serum glutathione levels.

Glutathione, known as the body's 'master antioxidant,' reduces oxidative stress, minimizes muscle damage, and promotes faster recovery. It supports the immune system, detoxifies the body, and ensures optimal cell function, indispensable for athletes under intense training.

Brownlee Fitness members tested Max products in an age group performance study, showing a 3% increase in REM sleep, a 22% increase in athletic performance, and a 24% improvement in recovery. The Brownlee brothers noted: "We've experienced the benefits of integrating Max International's products into our routine, particularly for faster recovery and reduced oxidative stress."

Max International's products are certified by the Banned Substance Control Group (BSCG), ensuring they are free from substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and safe for professional athletes.

For more insights into the Brownlee brothers' experience with Max International and the science of RiboCeine, visit livemax.com/bf

