VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 26, 2024 -- WOO X, a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it will list $BLAST on its spot market.



WOO X Lists $BLAST on its Spot Market

Blast is an EVM-compatible Ethereum layer 2 platform that offers native yield for ether and stablecoins. It operates as an optimistic rollup solution to tackle scalability issues on Ethereum by increasing the network’s capacity for more transactions at lower costs. Blast’s main aim is to enhance transaction efficiency on the Ethereum network. The layer 2 solution operates on Ethereum but doesn’t rely on the full processing power of the main chain. The move ensures that transactions remain reliable and decentralized while enhancing scalability.

$BLAST will be listed on WOO X spot market at 15:00 UTC on June 26, 2024

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

