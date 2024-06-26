ABB’s new Carlon fan-rated ceiling boxes raise the bar on home safety

Engineered to meet the latest industry standards, the new Carlon® Blue™ fan-rated ceiling boxes from ABB Installation Products help protect and power residential and light commercial installations

Supports growing demand for energy-efficient ceiling fans in home improvements and new construction

Sustainably produced in Tennessee, extensively tested and backed by an Environmental Product Declaration, Carlon® Blue™ non-metallic electrical boxes are trusted by contractors and homeowners

More than 70% of American households have at least one ceiling fan, and nearly a quarter use four or more. Increasing demand for energy-efficient ceiling fans with integrated technology and smart features is spurring the need for properly rated support. The new Carlon® Blue™ fan-rated ceiling boxes from ABB Installation Products are engineered for easy installation and to safely support a fan’s weight, vibration and movement, in compliance with the latest National Electric Code (NEC) outlet box requirements for ceiling-suspended fans.

Improperly installed ceiling fans lead to an estimated 20,000 injuries annually in the United States. To help improve home safety, the 2020 NEC requires ceiling outlet boxes in homes, including rooms where ceiling fans may be installed now or later, to either be listed for the sole support of ceiling-suspended fans or provide access to structural framing capable of supporting a ceiling fan bracket. ABB’s Carlon Blue ceiling boxes are rated for a 50-pound light fixture and 35-pound ceiling fan, with vibration-resistant screws through reinforced metal brackets that provide greater strength than plastic alone.

“Ceiling fans are used year-round in millions of homes and are often an overlooked safety risk. Our new Carlon Blue fan-rated ceiling boxes address the needs of contractors and homeowners for a safe, smart and sustainable solution,” said Jack Bellissimo, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Marketing & Strategy, ABB Installation Products. “Authentic Carlon boxes in our distinctive blue color are responsibly produced in Tennessee and meet the 2020 NEC code to perform safely and reliably.”

Commitment to safety and circularity

ABB’s Carlon Blue fan-rated ceiling boxes conform to UL 514C and meet NEC 314.27 (C) requirements for use in habitable and non-habitable rooms. Designed for new construction, the 4-inch diameter round boxes are available with an L-bracket for secure fan mounting or an adjustable bar hanger to position between ceiling joists. These boxes are available with or without a grounding screw.

Made in Portland, Tennessee, Carlon® Blue™ non-metallic boxes are produced using repurposed material from injection molding processes, diverting nearly 110 metric tons of waste from landfills each year. Covered by a third-party verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), consumers can make informed decisions about the energy usage, resource consumption and emissions used to manufacture Carlon products installed in their homes.

Building on its long history of pioneering in electrification, ABB Installation Products creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

