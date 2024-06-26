Submit Release
Tygart Technology Awarded Potential $8B Follow-On Contract to Provide Information Technology Supplies and Support Services to the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Company to implement IT solutions to meet critical requirements and enhance mission delivery at the bureau and other Department of Justice components

Fairmont, WV, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tygart Technology, Inc., provider of information technology (IT) services and cloud-based artificial intelligence and biometric identification solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Tygart will provide technical services and development projects to support the successful execution of the FBI’s complex mission and daily operations. The contract, managed by FBI’s Information Technology Acquisition Unit (ITAU), is a potential eight-year, $8 billion Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to transform business processes and enhance mission delivery to the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) components.    

Under the contract, Tygart will support FBI and DOJ components with new and innovative Information Technology Services and Support varying in size and complexity to optimize operational efficiencies. Services include Workplace Solutions, Business Application Solutions, Delivery Solutions, Platform Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, and Emerging Technologies. “Tygart looks forward to leveraging our twenty-five-year commitment to the FBI; enhancing our trusted partnership to deliver technical advancements across the law enforcement and intelligence community.” said John Waugaman, President, Tygart Technology.    

Tygart has more than thirty-years’ experience designing, developing and implementing IT solutions for complex federal government customer challenges. Tygart provides a broad spectrum of mission-oriented services supporting all aspects of the IT program life cycle including program management, systems development and engineering, infrastructure modernization and cybersecurity.

About Tygart Technology
Tygart Technology, Inc. is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified HubZone business delivering a broad spectrum of information technology services and cloud-based artificial intelligence and biometric identification solutions to the U.S. Federal Government. Tygart’s support of the U.S. Military, Intelligence Community, Law Enforcement and other security organizations is making the world a safer place through the lawful use of advanced identification and surveillance technology.

For more information, visit www.tygart.com or call 1-304-363-6855.


