Patriot Mobile Sponsors Chart-Topping Pro-Life Hit

Grapevine, TX, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile sponsored the newly released pro-life song “I Was Gonna Be” by teenage artist Rachel Holt. The single was released Friday and quickly soared to Top 10 on iTunes Country Charts and reached #5 Sunday evening. It reached #1 on PopVortex’s most downloaded music videos and today remains in the top two.

“We got a call about this pro-life song needing a promotional sponsor and it aligned perfectly with our beliefs about the sanctity of life,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile’s CEO. “It’s really a beautiful song and we need more conservative messaging in the arts as the music industry is a very important part of today’s culture war.”

Songwriter Chris Wallen is a super star with chart-topping songs to his name for artists like Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, and Trace Adkins. Written from the point of view of a baby that never had a chance to be born, Wallin told Breitbart, “I just wanted people to hear the voice of the voiceless.” Wallen said he doubted anyone would have the courage to sing it.

Not only did he find a young lady willing to sing it, but teenage artist Rachel Holt fearlessly took on the project even after being warned how she would be attacked for it.

“I am so thankful to Patriot Mobile for being the promotional sponsor of ‘I Was Gonna Be,’” said vocal artist Rachel Holt. “They stepped up in a big way and made this release possible.”

Friday’s release on major streaming platforms coincided with the National Celebrate Life Weekend, which is the second anniversary of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The live debut on the Timcast show can be viewed at this link. The official music video can be seen on X at this link and on Facebook at this link. The song can be downloaded from iTunes and Spotify.

