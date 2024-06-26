SYLVATEX CEO VIRGINIA KLAUSMEIER NAMED VOLTAS INDUSTRY WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Domestic manufacturing CAM innovator part of inaugural class of Battery Supply Chain Excellence Award winners

Alameda, CA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvatex (SVX) , a Bay Area-based battery manufacturing technology company producing lower cost and lower carbon cathode active materials (CAM) for EV and ESS batteries, today announced CEO Virginia Klausmeier as the first recipient of the Fastmarkets Voltas Industry Woman of the Year Award . The award, sponsored by ExxonMobile, was presented at the Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference.

Fastmarkets presented the Industry Woman of the Year award to recognize pioneering leaders and innovators in the raw materials supply chain for excellence and sustainability. Finalists were judged independently by an industry-leading panel of experts including Ken Hoffman, Global Co-Leader EV Battery Materials Group McKinsey & Company; Roland Chavasse, Secretary General International Lithium Association (ILiA); Wayne Palmer, Executive Vice President Essential Minerals Association (EMA).

“It is an honor to be recognized with Fastmarkets’ Voltas Awards, Industry Woman of the Year,” said Virginia Klausmeier, CEO. “This award validates our team’s commitment to transforming the battery materials sector for a cleaner, more affordable and lower carbon future, while enabling domestic sourcing and manufacturing, thereby closing a critical CAM supply-demand gap."

Klausmeier has dedicated more than a decade to innovating solutions to climate change. In addition to her work on SVX, she is currently a fellow and member of the World Economic Forum, All Raise, Barclays Unreasonable Group, Alliance of CEOs, Astia and the LBNL Partner Advisory Board (PAB).

“Recognizing the critical contributions of women in the battery materials space couldn’t come at a better time,” said Kelly Kay, SVX board member and advisor, How Women Invest. “A uniquely female perspective on innovation and leadership in the space will be critical to future success, speed and scale. It is wonderful to see Volta’s positive impact here.”

Founded by Klausmeier, SVX is backed by woman-led investors, including How Women Invest; and has strong female representation on the board of directors and industry advisors. These exceptionally experienced female voices include Kelly Kay, Ascend Elements, ex-Toyota; K’Lynne Johnson, FMC, ex-BP; Kathryn Wortsman, Amplify Capital; Erika Cramer and Julie Castro Abrams, How Women Invest. SVX is founded on a principle of diverse thinking providing outsized value and return on innovative manufacturing investments supporting domestic production of critical materials.

About Sylvatex:

Sylvatex (SVX) is driven by the belief that the energy transition can only happen with cost and climate friendly solutions that benefit all consumers. An advanced manufacturing technology company, SVX's waterless process produces cathode active material (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries through a novel, dry, chemistry agnostic process using commercial-off-the-shelf equipment, requiring fewer steps and less energy for EV and ESS manufacturers. Based in the Bay Area, SVX is addressing cost, supply and carbon challenges in the global battery market and EV space.

About Fastmarkets:

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading price-reporting agency (PRA) and information provider for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics and events for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new-generation energy markets. Fastmarkets' data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management. This global business has a history dating back to 1865 and is built on trust and deep market knowledge. It has more than 550 employees spread across global locations in the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Belgium, Finland and beyond.

