TruGolf Holdings Signs Exclusive Licensing Deal with Golf Blueprint

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG) ("TruGolf”), a leading provider of golf simulation software and hardware, today announced a multi-year exclusive licensing partnership with Golf Blueprint. The agreement will make Golf Blueprint’s patent-pending technology available to E6 APEX Subscribers.



This exclusive partnership will give E6 APEX users access to Golf Blueprint’s structured lesson plans that take the guesswork out practice and provide structured and measured plans inside of TruGolf’s software. Golf Blueprint plans are built using the patent-pending Golf Blueprint Algorithm, which incorporates cutting-edge predictive analytics, learning theories, and performance psychology. Golf Blueprint and E6 APEX will help optimize time spent practicing, allowing users to focus on high yield areas of improvement to shoot lower scores.

“This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey for our customers,” said TruGolf CEO Chris Jones. “We could not ask for a better partner in our continued effort to make it easy for golfers to improve. The results speak for themselves – Golf Blueprint users lower their handicap and achieve incredible things on the golf course.”

“TruGolf shares our passion for utilizing data, technology, and enhanced user experience to help golfers on their path to improvement,” said Nico “Doc” Darras, CEO of Golf Blueprint. “In partnering with TruGolf, we are excited to leverage E6 to make Golf Blueprint’s system available around the world.”

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf’s mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone.

TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“ Links ”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf’s beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About Golf Blueprint

A Golf Blueprint plan is an intentional sequence of exercises built using the Golf Blueprint Algorithm. It targets the most critical areas of improvement, taking the guesswork out of practice by moving users through their entire practice session step-by-step. All plans include multiple sessions to ensure a month of engaging and structured practice.

Golf Blueprint takes the guesswork out of practice by providing intentional, structured plans that guide users through each practice session. Golf Blueprint replaces reactionary practice with a research-based process that can be relied on consistently. Instead of chasing last round's mistakes, the platform helps users focus on long term goals. Golf Blueprint's patent pending algorithm ensures that users are working on all parts of their game.