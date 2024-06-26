AgriFORCE Retains Barrett Mooney as Agricultural Technical Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) announces that it has retained Barrett Mooney as an Agricultural Technical Consultant.



Barrett Mooney, Ph.D. has an extensive track record of growing agriculture and sustainability businesses. He currently provides strategic advisory services to growing big data and analytics companies. Dr. Mooney served as the CEO and Chairman of the Board for a NYSE-listed aerospace and defense company where he led the company through several major acquisitions and the transition from private to publicly traded. Prior to that, he co-founded and was CEO of HydroBio Inc., a software company that used satellite-driven image analytics to conserve water and maximize crop yields. In May 2017, he sold HydroBio Inc. to The Climate Corporation. Dr. Mooney continued to serve as a Group Product Lead for The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto (acquired by Bayer), where he led teams focused on using artificial intelligence to enhance crop yield and to implement a new organizational structure to improve seed sales efficiency. Additionally, Dr. Mooney has led technology teams for agricultural retail entities, served as an advisor to venture capital firms, and as an energy efficiency engineer. Dr. Mooney holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Agricultural and Biological Engineering from the University of Florida.

Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Company is moving forward with its refined business plan to expand its reach in the AgTech space. Barrett is being retained as a crucial element of the enactment of this plan. His experience with AgTech in general, and specifically in artificial intelligence and crop yield enhancement, will be invaluable as we continue to look to enhance our existing assets and acquire further assets and enter into joint ventures in the industry.”

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com .

