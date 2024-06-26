Response and acclimation of cyanobacteria to acidification: a comprehensive review

Highlights

Examining the effects of acidification on both ecosystems and cyanobacteria

Understanding cyanobacteria’s acclimation mechanisms and responses to acidification stress

Strategies to enhance acid resistance in cyanobacteria and future research directions

Abstract

Cyanobacteria, as vital components of aquatic ecosystems, face increasing challenges due to acidification driven by various anthropogenic and natural factors. Understanding how cyanobacteria adapt and respond to acidification is crucial for predicting their ecological dynamics and potential impacts on ecosystem health. This comprehensive review synthesizes current knowledge on the acclimation mechanisms and responses of cyanobacteria to acidification stress. Detailly, ecological roles of cyanobacteria were firstly briefly concluded, followed by the effects of acidification on aquatic ecosystems and cyanobacteria. Then the review focuses on the physiological, biochemical, and molecular strategies employed by cyanobacteria to cope with acidification stress, highlighting key adaptive mechanisms and their ecological implications. Finally, a summary of strategies to enhance acid resistance in cyanobacteria and future directions was discussed. Utilizing omics data and machine learning technology to build a cyanobacterial acid regulatory network allows for predicting the impact of acidification on cyanobacteria and inferring its broader effects on ecosystems. Additionally, acquiring acid-tolerant chassis cells of cyanobacteria through innovative techniques facilitates the advancement of environmentally friendly production of acidic chemicals. By synthesizing empirical evidence and theoretical frameworks, this review aims to elucidate the complex interplay between cyanobacteria and acidification stressors, providing insights for future research directions and ecosystem management strategies.

Zhang J., Zhang F., Dong Z., Zhang W., Sun T. & Chen L., 2024. Response and acclimation of cyanobacteria to acidification: a comprehensive review. Science of the Total Environment 945: 173978. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.173978. Article.

