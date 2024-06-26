Simply Allulose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2024-2030
The global Simply Allulose market was valued at USD 221.84 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 603.79 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.91% between 2024 and 2030”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Simply Allulose market was valued at USD 221.84 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 603.79 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.91% between 2024 and 2030
Simply Allulose is the epimer corresponding to the third carbon of D-fructose. Simply Allulose has 70% the sweetness of granulated sugar, but has almost no calories, so it can be used as a low-calorie sweetener. Simply Allulose has the advantages of high sweetness, good solubility, low calorie and low blood sugar response, and is considered as one of the most ideal sucrose substitutes. Adding Simply Allulose to food can not only improve its gelling degree, but also improve its flavor through Maillard reaction with food protein. Compared with D-fructose and D-glucose, Simply Allulose can generate more antioxidant Maillard reaction products and maintain the antioxidant level of food for a longer time.
The North America Simply Allulose market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size projected to increase from US$ 81.37 million in 2023 to US$ 219.84 million by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.79% from 2024 to 2030.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Simply Allulose, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Simply Allulose. This report contains market size and forecasts of Simply Allulose in global, including the following market information:
Global Simply Allulose Market Revenue, 2019-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)
Global Simply Allulose Market Sales, 2019-2023, 2024-2030, (Tons)
Global top five Simply Allulose companies in 2023 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Simply Allulose include Ingredion, Matsutani Chemical Industry, Tate & Lyle, CJ Cheil Jedang, Bonumose, Cargill, Samyang, Anderson Advanced Ingredients and Eat Just, etc. in 2023, the global top five players have a share 60% in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Simply Allulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Simply Allulose Market, by Type, 2019-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Simply Allulose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2023 (%)
➡️Powder Allulose
➡️Liquid Allulose
➡️Crystals Allulose
Global Simply Allulose Market, by Application, 2019-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Simply Allulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2023 (%)
➡️Food
➡️Beverages
➡️Pharmaceuticals
➡️Others
Global Simply Allulose Market, By Region and Country, 2019-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Simply Allulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2023 (%)
➡️North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
➡️Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
➡️Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
➡️South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
➡️The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
➡️Key companies Simply Allulose revenues in global market, 2019-2024 (Estimated), ($ millions)
➡️Key companies Simply Allulose revenues share in global market, 2023 (%)
➡️Key companies Simply Allulose sales in global market, 2019-2024 (Estimated), (Tons)
➡️Key companies Simply Allulose sales share in global market, 2023 (%)
key players include:
➡️Ingredion
➡️Matsutani Chemical Industry
➡️Tate & Lyle
➡️CJ Cheil Jedang
➡️Bonumose
➡️Cargill
➡️Samyang
➡️Anderson Advanced Ingredients
➡️Eat Just
➡️Wellversed
➡️Blue California
➡️Sanyuan Biology
Outline of Major Chapters:
Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Simply Allulose, market overview.
Chapter 2: Global Simply Allulose market size in revenue and volume.
Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Simply Allulose manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.
Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.
Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.
Chapter 6: Sales of Simply Allulose in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.
Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.
Chapter 8: Global Simply Allulose capacity by region & country.
Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.
Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.
Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.
