Electrification with renewables: Enhancing healthcare delivery in São Tomé and Príncipe

The people of São Tomé and Príncipe face significant health challenges, including non-communicable diseases, and maternal and child health concerns, exacerbated by unreliable energy supply. Frequent power disruptions undermine essential healthcare services, hindering the country’s ability to provide consistent and reliable care.

Drawing from primary data collected across various health facilities and stakeholder interviews, this report sheds light on the energy-related challenges faced by the healthcare system in São Tomé and Príncipe. The findings underscore the utility of enhancing energy infrastructure with renewable sources in order to achieve sustainable healthcare services.

The report’s recommendations also highlight the need for: customised modular technical designs for health facilities that prioritise energy efficiency and reliability; funding estimates for powering healthcare infrastructure with renewable energy tailored to specific load demands and services; upgrades to energy-efficient appliances to reduce costs and improve system performance; training of local technicians to maintain and operate renewable energy systems; and coordinated efforts between the health and energy sectors to align goals, allocate resources efficiently and ensure long-term sustainability.