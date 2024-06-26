Tarana Harnesses Federated Wireless’s Advanced Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) for High-Power Fixed Wireless Broadband Operation

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, the leader in shared spectrum and private wireless solutions, is thrilled to announce Tarana has become its latest customer. Tarana will leverage Federated Wireless’s newly FCC-certified Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system in the 6 GHz band, marking a significant milestone in deploying advanced wireless technologies and superior connectivity solutions.



Transforming Connectivity with Federated Wireless’s AFC Solution

Federated Wireless’s AFC is the first commercially available system of its kind and the company has secured commercial agreements with a number of wireless network equipment providers. This innovative solution accelerates the deployment of standard power and outdoor access points in the 6 GHz band, unlocking new opportunities for Wi-Fi and fixed wireless providers

“This new spectrum option empowers us to provide fast, competitive broadband service more widely to the over 50 million families in currently un- or underserved U.S. markets where high-speed fiber is prohibitively expensive and satellites cannot meet network capacity needs,” stated Rakesh Tiwari, VP of Product Management at Tarana. “Our next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, operating in 6 GHz at standard power, delivers fiber-class service at scale, even in areas where the band is well-occupied by incumbents and new competitors. Our ngFWA platform can use existing tower and backhaul infrastructure and is well-proven to deliver real-world link speeds typically 5 to 10 times faster than 5G fixed-wireless devices.”

Enhanced Spectrum Access for Tarana

With Federated Wireless’s AFC system, Tarana’s customers will enjoy a streamlined path to robust CBRS and Wi-Fi 6E Standard Power operations. This advanced system enables to transmit at power levels up to 63 times higher indoors, while simultaneously supporting outdoor networks at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, benefiting from the vast new spectrum available at 6 GHz. Additionally, Federated Wireless’s innovative planning tool and industry-leading 24/7 support ensure seamless integration and optimal performance, significantly enhancing Tarana's service offerings.



“We’ve spent the last five years working with regulators worldwide and our industry partners to build the policies and ecosystem supporting the 6 GHz band,” said Federated Wireless CEO Iyad Tarazi. “Tarana is again showing its market leadership as the first major fixed wireless equipment maker to embrace AFC as core to their system operation. The increased power they will be able to offer opens a new universe of potential use-cases and revenue streams for their customers.”

Leading the Way in Spectrum Sharing

Federated Wireless’s AFC system builds on its expertise in spectrum sharing in the CBRS band. Since 2018, Federated Wireless has worked closely with partners and the unlicensed wireless ecosystem to develop an AFC system enabling Wi-Fi 6E and 5G NR-U deployments in the 6 GHz band. With a track record of innovation and reliability, Federated Wireless is committed to supporting commercial operations in the 6 GHz band.

“Reliable connectivity is fundamental for economic opportunity and activity throughout the U.S., particularly in underserved areas,” said Kurt Schaubach, Chief Technology Officer at Federated Wireless. “Our AFC leverages advanced spectrum sharing techniques, enabling customers to access a massive new tranche of 6 GHz spectrum, to improve the performance and reliability of wireless broadband delivery to homes and businesses. It not only boosts outdoor wireless performance but also ensures robust and reliable indoor connectivity for high-throughput applications.”

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is leading the industry in delivering shared spectrum connectivity, enabling carriers, enterprises, and industrial operators to access CBRS spectrum. The company offers spectrum access services to enable easy, reliable, and secure access to shared spectrum for private LTE and 5G networks. For more information, visit www.federatedwireless.com.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 23 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.

Federated Wireless Press Contact

Joe Volat

marketing@federatedwireless.com