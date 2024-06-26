Nut Oils Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2032

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nut oils market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by a rising health consciousness and increasing demand for natural ingredients. According to Emergen Research, the market size was valued at USD 100.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 231.31 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This press release delves into the key trends, drivers, and opportunities shaping the nut oils market landscape.

Market Overview and Trends

Nut oils are extracted from various nuts like almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, and pistachios. These oils offer a plethora of health benefits due to their rich content of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The growing demand for natural and organic food products is a major driver for the nut oils market. Additionally, the increasing use of nut oils in the cosmetics industry for skincare and haircare applications is further propelling market growth.

Key Drivers

Health Benefits: Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of nut oils, including their role in reducing heart disease risks, lowering cholesterol levels, and promoting healthy skin and hair, is a significant growth driver.

Diversification of Applications: Nut oils are finding applications beyond the culinary world. They are increasingly used in the cosmetics industry due to their nourishing properties and in pharmaceutical applications for their therapeutic benefits.

Rising Disposable Income: Growing disposable incomes in developing economies are leading to increased consumer spending on premium and healthy food products, including nut oils.

Restraints and Challenges

Price Fluctuations: The nut oils market faces challenges due to fluctuations in nut prices, which can impact the overall cost of production.

Seasonality of Nuts: The availability of certain nuts can be seasonal, leading to supply chain disruptions and price variations.

Storage Requirements: Nut oils require specific storage conditions to maintain their quality and prevent spoilage, which can add to production costs.

Growth Opportunities

Innovation in Extraction Techniques: Technological advancements in extraction techniques can lead to increased yields, improved oil quality, and reduced production costs.

Expansion into New Markets: Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America present lucrative opportunities for nut oil producers due to their growing health-conscious population and rising disposable incomes.

Focus on Sustainability: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainable practices. Manufacturers focusing on sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging can gain a competitive edge.

Key Market Insights:

North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the high health consciousness and strong presence of key players.

The almond oil segment is projected to dominate the market due to its versatility and high vitamin E content.

Online retail channels are witnessing significant growth as consumers seek convenience and wider product availability.

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths:

Rich source of essential nutrients

Diverse applications in food and cosmetics

Growing consumer demand for natural and healthy products

Weaknesses:

Price sensitivity of consumers

Dependence on seasonal availability of nuts

Higher production costs compared to conventional oils

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in extraction techniques

Expansion into new markets with growing health consciousness

Development of innovative nut oil-based products

Threats:

Fluctuations in nut prices

Competition from established vegetable oil companies

Stringent regulatory requirements for food and cosmetic products

Strategic Developments and M&A Activity



On 25 September 2020, Harris Woolf Almonds launched two products namely a Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free roasted almond protein powder with an unrivaled level of flavor, and an unprocessed almond oil manufactured from 100% food-grade almonds. Unrefined sweet almond oil is made from 100% food-grade almonds and can be used in cooking, cosmetics, and among others.

Nut Oils Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global nut oils market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.

Some major players included in the global Nut Oils market report are:

Roland Foods, LLC.

World Finer Foods

La Tourangelle

Selina Naturally

Vitaline

Denova Products

South Press Co Ltd.

Caloy Company, LP

Natural Sourcing Company

Oils of Aloha

Nut Oils Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nut oils market on the basis of nut type, packaging type, category, product form, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Nut Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Almond

Walnut

Hazelnut

Pine

Pistachio

Macadamia

Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Jars

Bottles

Pouches

Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Organic

Conventional

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Refined Nut Oils

Cold-Pressed Nut Oils

Blended Nut Oils

Virgin/Extra Virgin Nut Oils

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Store-Based

Grocery Retailers

Non-Grocery Retailers

Online Retailing

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Food Processing Industries

Personal Care & Cosmetic Industries

Direct Consumption

Aromatherapy

Paints & Varnishes

Others

Country scope:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA