Enriched Flour Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2032

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global enriched flour market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by rising health consciousness and convenience food consumption. According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the market size reached a staggering USD 165.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to surge to USD 333.65 billion by 2032, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

Market Overview and Trends:

Enriched flour undergoes a fortification process to enhance its nutritional profile. Essential vitamins like B complex and folic acid, as well as minerals such as iron, are added back into the flour after milling, addressing potential deficiencies in refined grains. This enriched flour is then widely used in the production of staple foods like bread, pasta, and cereals.

A key trend driving the market is the growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of proper nutrition. Consumers are increasingly seeking out enriched products that offer health benefits alongside convenience. The burgeoning popularity of packaged and convenience food products further propels market growth, as enriched flour helps extend shelf life while maintaining consistent taste, texture, and appearance.

Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

Rising health consciousness and demand for fortified food products

Increasing urbanization and busy lifestyles leading to a preference for convenience foods

Expansion of the bakery and confectionery sectors

Growing disposable income in developing economies

Restraints:

Fluctuations in grain prices

Stringent government regulations on food fortification levels

Rising awareness of alternative flours like almond or coconut flour

Growth Opportunities and Key Market Insights:

The market presents lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers who can cater to the rising demand for organic and gluten-free enriched flour options. Additionally, strategic partnerships between flour millers, food manufacturers, and retailers can further drive market expansion.

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths:

Nutritional benefits of enriched flour

Versatility in application across various food products

Cost-effective solution for food fortification

Weaknesses:

Dependence on raw material prices and weather conditions

Potential health concerns associated with refined grains

Opportunities:

Innovation in organic and gluten-free enriched flour options

Growing demand in developing economies

Expansion into functional food applications

Threats:

Stringent regulations on food fortification

Competition from alternative flours with perceived health benefits

Latest Strategic Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions:

On 5 June 2023, SunOpta, announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Seven Sundays. Seven Sundays introduced the first-ever Oat Protein Cereal created with SunOpta's Oat Gold, a nutrient-rich recycled oat protein powder derived from oat milk manufacturing. Seven Sundays expanded its product lines with an upcycled oat protein ingredient created by SunOpta as a result of this collaboration.

Enriched Flour Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global enriched flour market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.

Some major players included in the global Enriched Flour market report are:

Cargill, Incorporated.

ADM.

Associated British Foods plc.

Ingredion

General Mills Inc.

Parrish & Heimbecker.

SunOpta

Ingredion.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG.

Informa Markets.

Enriched Flour Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global enriched flour market on the basis of enrichment, source, product type, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Enrichment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Vitamins

Minerals

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cereals

Legumes

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Bread Flour

Cake Flour

Pastry Flour

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Bakery & confectionery

Beverages

Baby Food

Soups & Snacks

Prepared Meals

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Retail Stores

Online Retail

Wholesale

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Household Consumers

Food Manufacturers and Processors

Foodservice Industry

