Dental Air Compressors Market Will Reach USD 555.9 Million By 2032 And Hit Around 5.3% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global dental air compressors market generated $340.3 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $555.9 million by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032. The demand for dental air compressors is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness regarding precision dentistry, along with advancements in dental equipment and technology. The increased emphasis on oral health is rising demand for dental services such as check-ups, cleanings, and treatments. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of oral disorders in the adult population leads to an increase in the need for dental air compressors for accurate and better care.

Dental Air Compressors Market Statistics:

The dental oil-free compressors sub-segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The desiccant based compressors sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The hand pieces sub-segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

North America Market to Hold the Major Market Share by 2032.

A dental air compressor is a mechanical device that generates and delivers compressed air that is specially customized to the demands of dental practitioners. It is the principal source of power for different dental tools, allowing for the accuracy and efficiency necessary for treatments such as tooth extractions, cavity preparations, and preventative cleanings.

Dentistry air compressors are designed to generate clean, dry, and oil-free compressed air, satisfying the strict quality and hygiene requirements expected by the dentistry industry. It is critical to choose the correct size and position for a dental air compressor. The size of the compressor should be determined by the individual demands of the dental practice, considering parameters such as the number of operatories, the types of treatments done, and the estimated air consumption.

The rising awareness regarding precision dentistry, the emphasis on patient comfort, and the increase in the number of dental procedures across the globe are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dental air compressors market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, contamination and air quality concerns related to dental air compressors may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the dental tourism trend globally and the continuous technological advancements in dental equipment are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the dental air compressors market during the forecast period.

Drivers:

Growing awareness about precision dentistry across the globe

Increasing emphasis on patient comfort

rise in number of dental procedures

Opportunities:

Continuous advancements of dental equipment and technology

Rising trend of dental tourism

Restraints:

Air quality and contamination concerns

Recession Impact:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on the growth of the global dental air compressors market. Lockdowns, restrictions, and disruption in supply chain impacted the production processes. As dental treatments were considered as high-contact and an optional service, the majority of dental clinics were shuttered.

Moreover, the demand for dental air compressors and other dental equipment decreased with few patients seeking dental care during the pandemic. However, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the emphasis on infection control and the importance of maintaining a sterile and clean environment in dental facilities.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Dental Lubricated Compressors

Dental Oil-Free Compressors

By Technology:

Desiccant Based Compressors

Membrane Based Compressors

By Application:

Hand Pieces

Scalers

Chair Valves

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Leading Market Players:

Air TECHNIQUES

Kaeser Dental

ELGI

General Air Products, Inc.

Slovadent

Midmark Corporation

Durr Dental

Atlas Copco

Dental EZ Group

Gnatus

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

‘Business Profile’ of Key Players

