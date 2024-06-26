Savory Snacks Market Trends 2024: Indusry Share Analysis, Size, Growth Rate, Demand, Report, Forecast 2032

Savory Snacks Market Size, Report

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Savory Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the savory snacks market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global savory snacks market size reached US$ 136.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 205.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Request a Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/savory-snacks-market/requestsample

Savory Snacks Market Overview:

Savory snacks encompass a broad category of food items designed primarily for consumption between meals. These snacks are characterized by their salty or spicy flavor profiles, as opposed to sweet, and are popular in various forms across different cultures and demographics. Common types of savory snacks include chips, pretzels, nuts, popcorn, crackers, and meat snacks, such as jerky. Each type offers distinct textures and taste experiences, catering to diverse palates and dietary preferences.

The use of savory snacks extends beyond mere hunger management to serving as social foods at gatherings, enhancing engagement and enjoyment at events, and providing quick energy boosts. They are particularly valued for their convenience and portability, allowing consumers to easily incorporate them into busy lifestyles. Additionally, many savory snacks are available in healthier versions, such as baked rather than fried, low in sodium, or made from whole grains, addressing health-conscious consumers' needs.

Savory Snacks Market Trends:

The changing lifestyles and dietary habits are driving the global market. With increasingly busy schedules and a rising preference for snacking between meals, consumers are seeking portable, savory treats that offer both flavor and convenience. Additionally, the growing popularity of snacking occasions as a social activity has fueled the demand for savory snacks that can be shared among friends and family during gatherings or leisure time. Moreover, the influence of globalization has introduced consumers to a diverse array of flavors and snack varieties from different cultures, driving curiosity and exploration in the savory snacks market. Furthermore, health and wellness considerations are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions in the savory snacks market.

With rising awareness about the importance of nutrition and ingredients, consumers are gravitating towards healthier snack options that are lower in calories, fat, and sodium and are made with natural, wholesome ingredients. This shift towards healthier snacking is driving innovation in the savory snacks market, with manufacturers introducing products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and GMO ingredients, as well as incorporating functional ingredients such as whole grains, seeds, and superfoods. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and online grocery platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of savory snacks from the comfort of their homes, contributing to the growth of the market.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/savory-snacks-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Arca Continental

• S. A. B. de C. V.

• Calbee, Inc.

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• HALDIRAM FOODS INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD

• Intersnack Group

• ITC Limited

• Kellogg Company

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc

• Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

• PepsiCo, Inc.

Savory Snacks Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on product, category, distribution channel and sales.

Breakup by Product:

• Potato Chips

• Extruded Snacks

• Nuts and Seeds

• Popcorn

• Meat Snacks

• Others

Breakup by Category:

• Baked

• Fried

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Sales:

• Retail Sector

• Foodservice Sector

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse More Reports:

Global Keratin Market Forecast and Research Report

Global Golf Tourism Market Forecast and Research Report

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About US:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.