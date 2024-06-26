Date Syrup Market to Reach $514.3 Million by 2028, Growing at a 4.2% CAGR

Date Syrup Market

Allied Market Research Report Highlights Increasing Demand and Emerging Opportunities in the Date Syrup Industry

The rising preference for natural sweeteners and innovative product offerings are driving market growth

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Date Syrup Market generated $361.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $514.3 million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in consumption of date syrup in the commercial sector and preference for date syrup among diabetes patients drive the growth of the global date syrup market. However, multiple substitute availability and low product knowledge among the customers restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, production of organic date syrup and modernized packaging & processing present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Date syrup, also known as date honey or silan, is a natural sweetener derived from dates, a staple fruit in Middle Eastern cuisine. The process of making date syrup involves boiling dates until they break down into a thick, rich liquid, which is then strained to remove solids and impurities. The result is a dark, viscous syrup with a deep, caramel-like flavor and a hint of fruity sweetness. This syrup has been used for centuries in Middle Eastern, North African, and Mediterranean cultures, both as a sweetener and for its perceived health benefits.

📍𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐬

Date syrup is not just a delicious alternative to sugar and other sweeteners; it is also packed with nutrients. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and iron, it offers various health benefits. Unlike refined sugars, date syrup has a lower glycemic index, making it a better option for those managing blood sugar levels. Its high fiber content aids in digestion, while the presence of natural sugars like fructose and glucose provides a quick energy boost. Date syrup can be used in a variety of culinary applications, from sweetening beverages and desserts to being drizzled over pancakes, waffles, and yogurt. It can also serve as a glaze for roasted meats and vegetables, adding a unique depth of flavor.

📍𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

The use of date syrup dates back to ancient times, where it was not only a dietary staple but also a symbol of prosperity and fertility in various cultures. In ancient Mesopotamia, date palms were highly valued, and the syrup made from their fruit was a prized commodity. Over the centuries, the tradition of making and consuming date syrup has been preserved, especially in Middle Eastern countries like Iran, Iraq, and Israel, where it is often enjoyed during festive occasions and religious ceremonies. Today, as the demand for natural and organic products grows, date syrup is gaining popularity worldwide. Its rich history, coupled with its versatility and nutritional benefits, makes it a treasured ingredient in both traditional and modern kitchens.

📍𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to temporary closure of production facilities of date syrup across the globe.

• The pandemic has further disrupted the supply chain due to which the manufacturers faced a lot of challenges to deliver finished goods to supermarkets or hypermarkets.

• The report offers detailed segmentation of the global date syrup market based on nature, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on nature, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, the global date syrup market across Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global date syrup market analyzed in the research include Lion Dates Impex Pvt Ltd., Al Foah, Galil Foods, Hain Celestial Group(Clarks UK Ltd), Belazu Ingredient Company., Just Date Syrup, Arat Company PJS., Ratinkhosh Co., Ario Co, and Sahara Dates.

