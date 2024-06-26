In-Memory Computing Market is USD 52.6 billion by 2030 Due to Growing Integration of Machine Learning & AI Devices
In-memory computing supports scalable and flexible architectures that can handle varying workloads and data-intensive applications efficientlyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The In-Memory Computing Market size was USD 15.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 52.6 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 16.8 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The In-Memory Computing (IMC) market is experiencing significant growth driven by the need for real-time data processing and analytics in various industries. IMC technology leverages high-speed RAM instead of traditional disk-based storage to accelerate data retrieval and computation, offering substantial performance improvements for applications requiring rapid response times.
Key sectors adopting IMC include finance, telecommunications, and retail, where the ability to analyze large volumes of data in milliseconds can provide a competitive edge. Innovations in hardware and software, along with the growing prevalence of big data and IoT devices, are further propelling the market. Additionally, the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, which require swift data access and processing, is boosting the demand for IMC solutions. As organizations increasingly prioritize agility and speed, the IMC market is poised for continued expansion, transforming how businesses manage and utilize data.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the In-Memory Computing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global In-Memory Computing market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Fujitsu Limited, Salesforce.com Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc. and other players
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the In-Memory Computing market.
It has segmented the global In-Memory Computing market
By Component
Solutions
In-Memory Database (IMDB)
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)
In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG)
Data Stream Processing
Services
Professional Services
Consulting
System Integration and Implementation
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premises
By Enterprise Size
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By Application
Risk Management and Fraud Detection
Sentiment Analysis
Geospatial/GIS Processing
Sales and Marketing Optimization
Predictive Analysis
Supply Chain Management
Others
By Vertical
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Retail & eCommerce
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defence
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Energy & Utilities
Media & Entertainment
Others
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:
A comprehensive study of market size, share and dynamics is a global In-Memory Computing 'market research report and a thorough survey of developments in the field.
It offers an in-depth overview of revenue growth and an analysis of the total business benefits.
In addition to the strategic landscape for commodity pricing and marketing, the In-Memory Computing ' industry research also provides key players.
This is a new post covering the latest impact on the target market. The research report addresses the rapidly evolving market climate as well as the initial and future impact assessment
