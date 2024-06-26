NCRF’s 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic Set for Friday June 28th
LA-Area event will fund scholarships to support underserved students on their college journeys.
Be a voice for possibilities and join us for a day on the course! You can help make a difference in the lives of the students we serve.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a nonprofit educational enhancement organization, will raise funds for students in need of resources to further their education at its 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, June 28th. The event will be held at the conveniently located California Country Club, 1509 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601, from 7:00 AM to 1:30 PM. The setting is a private 18-hole championship course designed by the renowned course architect who also designed the world-famous Torrey Pines. As one of only two NCRF annual fundraisers, the golf classic is an opportunity to have fun and compete for a worthy cause.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
NCRF and its flagship event, Black College Expo™, were founded by Dr. Price in 1999 to serve as a platform for students to learn about the rich history and legacy of HBCUs in our nation’s educational landscape. The expos have since grown to be a vital link to college and careers for the Black and Brown communities by providing access to HBCUs, other colleges, and universities. The expos are also filled with opportunities for students to receive on-the-spot acceptances, have college application fees waived and receive millions in scholarships.
Dr. Price, NCRF Founder and CEO, extends an invitation to all golfers, and even non-golfers, who want to join in the fun on June 28th, saying, “For 25 years, we have been incredibly blessed in this shared mission to bring access to education to underserved and underrepresented students throughout the nation. Be a voice for possibilities and join us for a day on the course! You can help make a difference in the lives of the students we serve.”
NCRF is grateful for the support of those who have registered to play and these generous sponsors, HQZ, New Image Global, Inc., Newport Printing Solutions, Alpha Technology, Duckett Wealth Management, Hype Hair, KJLH, Living Life Through Love, Los Pericos Food Products and Tito’s.
To register your golf foursome today or support the cause through a variety of sponsorship opportunities, please call 909-396-0151 or visit: https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/15023
For more information about NCRF and its many impactful programs, please visit www.ncrfoundation.org.
For those unable to attend the 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic, NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org
About the National College Resources Foundation
Now in its 25th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, Movement Program, STEAM Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athlete Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
joan@ncrfoundation.org
+1 210-834-9964
