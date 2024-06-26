Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 temporarily closed for enhancement works from 1 July

MACAU, June 26 - In order to facilitate the requalification and utilisation of historical and cultural resources and enable the conversion of historic districts into new diversified cultural tourism attractions, the relevant Macao SAR Government services are collaborating with some of the biggest local tourism and recreational companies in order to promote the revitalisation of some of the city’s historic districts. In this context, in reference to the revitalisation plan for Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, the Galaxy Entertainment Group will be developing the first phase of enhancement works at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15, from 1 July. In order to ensure public safety and enable the execution of the referred necessary works, the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 will be temporarily closed to the public from the indicated date onwards. Guided tours and shuttle bus services will also be suspended during the mentioned period of works. The project is expected to be completed in December of the current year.

For further enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320, during office hours.