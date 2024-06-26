Textured Vegetable Protein Market to Reach $2.14 Billion by 2027

Textured Vegetable Protein Market

Allied Market Research forecasts robust growth in the textured vegetable protein market.

Consumer preference for plant-based protein options is fueling the textured vegetable protein market's expansion.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Product Type, Form, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global textured vegetable protein market size was valued at $987.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,139.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is a plant-based protein that serves as a substitute for animal-based proteins like meat and eggs. The market for TVP is experiencing significant growth, driven by a variety of factors such as the increasing demand for protein-rich foods among health-conscious consumers.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

📍𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

𝟏. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

- The increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of plant-based diets has led to a growing demand for textured vegetable protein.

- Consumers are adopting healthier eating habits and incorporating protein-rich foods into their diets.

𝟐. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- The market is segmented into textured soy protein and other types. Textured soy protein is likely to dominate due to its widespread usage in various plant-based products.

𝟑. 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

- TVP is available in different forms such as flakes, granules, chunks, etc. The flakes segment is experiencing significant growth, especially in the restaurant industry where it is used as a meat analog in various dishes like burgers and soups.

𝟒. 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

- The market is categorized based on end users into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C).

- B2B is witnessing higher growth, driven by the increasing adoption of textured vegetable protein by restaurants catering to health-conscious consumers.

𝟓. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

- Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key region for the textured vegetable protein market. The health and wellness trend in Asia, along with a rising population, is contributing to the growth.

- The region is witnessing a shift towards functional foods, and TVP is gaining traction as a plant-based protein source.

📍𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The textured vegetable protein market is poised for continued growth as consumers increasingly seek plant-based alternatives. The trend towards healthy eating, combined with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to drive the market forward. Manufacturers and businesses are expected to capitalize on this trend by introducing innovative products and expanding their offerings in the plant-based protein sector.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Archer Daniels Midland Company,

- Bunge Limited,

- Goya Foods, Inc.,

- Gruma, and others.

