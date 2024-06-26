Diaphragm Pump Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2030 with Key Players GemmeCotti Srl and Graco Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market size for Diaphragm pumps reached $5.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to ascend to $9.3 billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2020 to 2030.

Diaphragm pumps, operating through either hydraulic or mechanical means, function as positive displacement pumps employing reciprocating action alongside either a flapper valve or a ball valve to facilitate liquid transfer. Renowned for their self-priming capabilities and suitability for handling viscous fluids, diaphragm pumps find widespread application across diverse industries. They are particularly valued for their ability to handle abrasive substances such as concrete or various acids and chemicals.

Diaphragm pumps find extensive usage across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and food & beverages, among others. The market is further propelled by the increasing global demand for medicines, gasoline, and various food products. Additionally, the growing utilization of diaphragm pumps in government initiatives presents a significant opportunity for market growth.

The global diaphragm pump market is segmented based on several factors including mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end-user, and region. Mechanism-wise, it is bifurcated into air-operated and electrical-operated pumps. Operation-wise, it is categorized into single acting and double acting pumps. Discharge pressure classification includes pumps with up to 80 bars, 80 to 200 bars, and above 200 bars. Furthermore, end-user segmentation encompasses water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and other industries. Geographically, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

The comprehensive analysis of the global diaphragm pump market delves into detailed insights regarding the major industry participants. Among the prominent players highlighted and profiled in the report are Dover Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, GemmeCotti Srl, Graco Inc., Grundfos Holding A/S, IDEX Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, LEWA GmbH, Tapflo AB, and Xylem.

Examining the global diaphragm pump market encompasses a thorough evaluation of the influences stemming from drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The timeframe under scrutiny in this report spans from 2020 to 2030. Within this scope, the report investigates the market's growth prospects and constraints through a regional analysis. Furthermore, the study incorporates Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to assess the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the growth trajectory of the diaphragm pump market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• On the basis of mechanism, the air-operated segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

• On the basis of operation, the double acting segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

• On the basis of discharge pressure, the up to 80 bars segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end-user, the water & wastewater segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

• On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

