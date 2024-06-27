Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Updates 2024 : is Projected to Attain USD 1.6 Billion by 2031

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

The sickle cell disease treatment market is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market," The sickle cell disease treatment market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in pipeline products, the rise in sickle cell disease prevalence, and the surge in demand for sickle cell disease medications are driving the expansion of the sickle cell disease treatment market. Furthermore, the market for sickle cell disease treatments is anticipated to rise at a rapid rate over the course of the forecast period due to the expansion of the research and development pipeline, ongoing medication approvals, and great growth potential in untapped new markets. For example, the FDA authorized Oxbryta (voxeletor) in November 2019 to treat sickle cell disease, which is anticipated to accelerate market growth.

Additionally, an increase in government activities to support access programs and broaden the distribution network for sickle cell disease medications are other developments in the sickle cell disease treatment market that support the industry's growth.

Based on medication type, kind, route of administration, and geography, the market for sickle cell disease treatments is divided into segments. The market is divided by kind of medicine, including hydroxyurea, oxbryta, adakveo, and others. Painkillers, Endari, and other items are included under the others section. Due to the increasing adoption of hydroxyurea brought on by the rise in sickle cell disease prevalence, the hydroxyurea category experienced the highest growth in 2021.

The market is divided into sickle cell anemia, or HbSS, HbSC, and other types based on type. The remaining conditions in the others section are HbS beta thalassemia, HbSD, HbSE, and HbSO. In 2021, the sickle cell disease therapy market share was highest in the sickle cell anemia segment.

Due to factors like the availability of sickle cell disease therapies and well-established rules for product approval and distribution, North America held the biggest market share for sickle cell disease treatments in the worldwide sickle cell disease market in 2021.

However, due to an increase in sickle cell disease cases, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate throughout the market analysis for sickle cell disease treatments. Moreover, the primary driver of the market's expansion in the area is an increase in investments for the creation of cutting-edge sickle cell disease treatments.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Based on drug type, the hydroxyurea segment held largest share in the global sickle cell disease treatment industry in 2021.

• On the basis of type, the sickle cell anemia segment held largest market share in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Based on route of administration, oral segment dominated the market in 2021. However, parenteral segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of region, North America held largest share in the global market in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sickle cell disease treatment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sickle cell disease treatment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the sickle cell disease treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sickle cell disease treatment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

