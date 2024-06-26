Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market Updates 2024 : Market Dynamics, Key Strategies, Segments, and Competitive Scenario

Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market

The Vietnam plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user.

The Vietnam plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. ” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."

The Vietnam plasma fractionation market was valued at $56.62 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $79.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The aging population and pre-existing medical issues among Vietnamese people as a result of the Second Indochina War are expected to fuel the market's expansion for Vietnam plasma fractionation. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the lack of alternatives to plasma fractionated products will propel market expansion in Vietnam, as these products are indestructible due to their histocompatibility, post-translational modifications, and lack of recombinant methods for protein replication. On the other hand, stricter laws that require products to meet higher quality standards as well as integrated logistics for locating and gathering blood plasma and ensuring prompt delivery to clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies are expected to impede market expansion.

The market for plasma fractionation in Vietnam is divided into segments based on end user, product, and application. The market is divided into four product categories: coagulation factor VIII, coagulation factor IX, immunoglobulins, and albumin. The Vietnam plasma fractionation market is further divided into two segments: intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) under the immunoglobulin sector. The market is divided into critical care, immunology, hematology, neurology, and other categories based on application. The Vietnam plasma fractionation market is divided into two segments based on the end user: clinical research laboratories and hospitals.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on product, the immunoglobulin segment was the highest contributor in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the neurology segment was the largest contributor in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment is likely to dominate the Vietnam plasma fractionation market in the forecast year.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Vietnam plasma fractionation market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth Vietnam plasma fractionation market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2027, in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the Vietnam plasma fractionation market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

Leading market players analyzed in the research includes

Biotest AG

Baxter International Inc.

Getz Healthcare

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Kedrion Biopharma

Grifols SA

Novo Nordisk

Octapharma

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

Sanova Healthcare

