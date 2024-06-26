Global Deionized Water Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Deionized Water Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deionized water systems market is projected to grow from $7.21 billion in 2023 to $7.84 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from industrial processes, stringent quality standards, growing laboratory and healthcare needs, expansion of the semiconductor industry, and water treatment for steam generation. By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach $10.84 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%, driven by rising demand in biopharmaceuticals, advancements in healthcare technologies, expansion of the electronics industry, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing importance in food and beverage sectors.

Increasing Demand for Clean Water Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for clean water is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the deionized water systems market. As water sources become contaminated or scarce, the need to treat wastewater for reuse or safe discharge increases. Factors such as population growth, climate change, industrialization, and urbanization contribute to this demand. According to an IntechOpen report, the world's population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. Furthermore, a report from the World Resources Institute in August 2023 projected that water demand will increase by 20% to 30% by 2050, driven by rising domestic and industrial needs. This increase in demand for clean water is expected to drive the growth of the deionized water systems market.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the deionized water systems market include Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, Nancrede Engineers Company Inc., US Water Systems Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Culligan Water, Ryan Herco Flow Solutions, Cole-Parmer, Applied Membranes Inc., Newater Technology Inc., W.D. Service Co. Inc., Puretec Industrial Water, Aqua Systems Inc., Besco Water Treatment Inc., GlobalSpec Inc., Frontier Water Systems LLC, Trebor International Inc., Total Water LLC, EMD Millipore, NU Aqua Systems, Kissane Water Conditioning Inc., PureAqua Inc., Complete Water Solutions, Dayton Water Systems, and Winter Industrial Water Treatment.

Innovation in Intelligent Lab Water Systems

Companies in the deionized water systems market are focusing on developing advanced innovative products such as intelligent lab water systems to provide reliable customer service. Intelligent lab water systems use sensors, automation, and data analytics to monitor and control the water purification process. For example, in June 2021, Avidity Science LLC launched the I-Series, a new range of intelligent laboratory water purification systems. These systems feature a twin-pass reverse osmosis (RO) system that extends the life of deionization cartridges and achieves a higher ion rejection rate than standard RO systems, even with challenging feed water qualities. The I-Series' pre-treatment step allows flexibility in choosing the best treatment to suit the feed water, avoiding the need for softeners before the RO stage and protecting the RO membrane by removing particles and chlorine.

Deionized Water Systems Market Segments:

The deionized water systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Two Bed Deionized Water System, Mixed Bed Deionized Water System, Electrodeionization Water System

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors

3) By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Chemicals, Power Generation, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the deionized water systems market in 2023. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Deionized Water Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Deionized Water Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on deionized water systems market size, deionized water systems market drivers and trends, deionized water systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The deionized water systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

