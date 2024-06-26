Denosumab Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers for 2024-2033

Denosumab Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Denosumab Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The denosumab market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The denosumab market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.89 billion in 2023 to $3.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical trials and research advancements, FDA approvals and regulatory milestones, growing awareness of bone health, strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The denosumab market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising incidence of bone metastases, advancements in cancer therapies, osteoporosis prevalence, increased awareness of osteoporosis, regulatory approvals for new indications.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global denosumab market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13835&type=smp

Growth driver of the denosumab market

The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to propel the growth of the denosumab market going forward. Osteoporosis is a medical condition where the bones become weak, resulting in lower bone density and a higher risk of fractures. Denosumab is used to treat osteoporosis by stopping bone resorption through the targeting of the RANK ligand.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/denosumab-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the denosumab market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.

Major companies operating in the denosumab market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative solutions, such as first-line treatments for osteoporosis, to gain a competitive edge in the market. First-line treatment for osteoporosis refers to the initial or primary therapeutic approach recommended by healthcare professionals when managing individuals diagnosed with osteoporosis.

Segments:

1) By Drug Classification: Prolia, Xgeva, Others

2) By Type: 60 mg, 120 mg

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the denosumab market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of denosumab.

Denosumab Market Definition

Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody used to treat bone-related conditions, particularly osteoporosis and bone metastases. It works by inhibiting osteoclast formation, decreasing bone resorption, increasing bone mineral density, and reducing the risk of fracture.

The main types of denosumab drug classifications include Prolia, Xgeva, and others. Prolia refers to a prescription medicine utilized to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women who are at high risk for fracture or cannot use another osteoporosis medication. These are available in 60 mg and 120 mg, which are used by various end-users, such as hospitals, home care, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Denosumab Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Denosumab Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on denosumab market size, denosumab market drivers and trends, denosumab market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The denosumab market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiglaucoma-drugs-global-market-report

Antifungals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifungals-global-market-report

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anemia-and-other-blood-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293