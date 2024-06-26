Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

High Flow Nasal Cannula Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

L0NDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $5.03 billion in 2023 to $5.61 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. It will grow to $8.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle trends, and advancements in healthcare technologies.

Rising Incidence of Respiratory Disorders Drives Market Growth

The increase in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases is a significant driver for the HFNC market. Asthma and COPD contribute to breathing difficulties and require effective respiratory support systems like HFNCs. For example, between 2021 and 2022, hospital admissions for children with asthma surged by 149% in England and Wales alone, highlighting the urgent need for advanced respiratory therapies.

Major Players and Market Innovations

Key companies such as Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Philips N.V., and ResMed Inc. are focusing on innovative products to enhance patient comfort and treatment efficacy. Masimo Corporation's SoftFlow High-Flow Nasal Cannula Therapy, launched in February 2021, integrates an advanced airflow generator and water reservoir attachment, allowing patients to receive continuous HFNC treatment outside traditional clinical settings.

Market Segments

• Type: Air Or Oxygen Blenders, Nasal Cannulas, Active Humidifier, Single Heated Tube, Other Types

• Application: Acute Respiratory Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Carbon Monoxide Toxicity, Bronchiectasis, Sleep Apnea, Other

Applications

• Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

• End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the HFNC market in 2023 and continues to lead in technological advancements and healthcare infrastructure. The region's significant market share is bolstered by robust healthcare expenditure and a high prevalence of respiratory diseases.

