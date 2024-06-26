Xerostomia therapeutics global market 2024 to reach $2.65 billion by 2028 at rate of 5.4%

Xerostomia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The xerostomia therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.04 billion in 2023 to $2.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidences of xerostomia in the geriatric population, research and development of efficient products for xerostomia, growing awareness about xerostomia-related products, increasing of medical conditions, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The xerostomia therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to easy availability of cost-effective medications in the market, increased prevalence of oral health conditions, rising awareness among healthcare practitioners, government initiatives, and increased medication use.

Growth driver of the xerostomia therapeutics market

The increasing adoption of chemotherapy in cancer treatment is expected to propel the growth of xerostomia therapeutics market going forward. Chemotherapy in cancer treatment refers to the use of powerful medications which is to kill or slow the growth of cancer cells. The rising acceptance of chemotherapy in cancer treatment is mainly due to its effectiveness in specifically targeting and eradicating cancerous cells throughout the body. Xerostomia therapeutics include saliva-stimulating medications or mouth rinses that improve saliva production and enhance taste perception, making it easier for patients to eat and maintain adequate nutrition.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the xerostomia therapeutics market include Bayer AG, 3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cipla Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited, Synedgen Inc., Sunstar Suisse S.A., Advanz Pharma Corp., Pharmascience Inc., Mission Pharmacal Company, Dentaid Ltd., Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Forward Science Holding Inc., ICPA Health Products Ltd.

Major companies operating in the xerostomia therapeutics market are developing saliva substitutes to mimic the natural composition of saliva, providing relief to those suffering from xerostomia. Saliva substitutes effectively alleviate the discomfort of xerostomia by providing moisture, lubrication, pH balance, cleansing, and potentially other beneficial properties to the oral cavity, thereby improving oral health and quality of life.

Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Segments:

1) By Type: Artificial Saliva Or Saliva Substitutes, Salivary Stimulants

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Mail Order Pharmacies, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

3) By End-User: Adult, Pediatric

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the xerostomia therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of xerostomia therapeutics.

Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Definition

Xerostomia therapeutics refer to treatments and medications used to manage dry mouth, a condition characterized by reduced saliva production. These therapies aim to alleviate symptoms such as difficulty swallowing and tasting, as well as prevent dental issues.

Xerostomia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

