Global Orthopedic Screws Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedic screws market is projected to grow from $1.19 billion in 2023 to $1.26 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The market is anticipated to reach $1.54 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as the aging population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, trauma cases, and the growing awareness and demand from patients.

Increasing Number of Orthopedic Surgeries Drives Market Growth

An increasing number of orthopedic surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the orthopedic screws market going forward. Orthopedic surgeries focus on diagnosing, treating, and preventing conditions and injuries related to the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic screws are essential tools used in these surgeries to stabilize and secure bone fragments, implants, or other devices. For instance, according to the 2021 American Joint Replacement Registry Annual Report, almost 2.4 million hip and knee surgeries were recorded, an 18.3% increase from the previous year. This rise in orthopedic procedures is driving the growth of the orthopedic screws market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the orthopedic screws market include Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. These companies focus on developing sustainable and innovative products to gain competitive advantages. For example, Bioretec Inc. received FDA approval in March 2023 for the RemeOs trauma screw, a bioresorbable metal implant that eliminates the need for implant removal surgeries.

Trends driving the market include customization and patient-specific solutions, the rise in minimally invasive surgeries, global increase in orthopedic procedures, and expansion of sports medicine. Regulatory compliance and standardization, global market expansion, collaborations and partnerships, orthopedic tourism, and environmentally sustainable practices are also expected to shape the market's future.

Segments:

• By Type: Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity

• By Material: Stainless Steel, Titanium, Bioabsorbable

• By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Other Applications

• By End User: Pediatrics, Adults, Geriatrics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the orthopedic screws market in 2023. The regions covered in the orthopedic screws market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Orthopedic Screws Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Orthopedic Screws Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthopedic screws market size, orthopedic screws market drivers and trends, orthopedic screws market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The orthopedic screws market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

