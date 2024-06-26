Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Orthopedic Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedic navigation systems market is projected to grow from $2.64 billion in 2023 to $3.03 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.6%. The market is anticipated to reach $5.26 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as an increasing aging population, rising orthopedic disorders, and a growing preference for non-invasive treatments.

Surge in Joint Reconstruction Cases Fuels Market Growth

A surge in cases of joint reconstruction is expected to propel the growth of the orthopedic navigation systems market going forward. Joint reconstruction involves replacing damaged or arthritic joint components with artificial implants. Orthopedic navigation systems assist in these procedures by providing direction and assessing intraoperative factors, enhancing the precision of surgeries such as total knee arthroplasty and hip replacement surgery. For instance, the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) reported a 14% growth in hip and knee arthroplasty procedures in 2022 compared to the previous year, highlighting the increasing demand for these advanced systems.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global orthopedic navigation systems market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13502&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Key companies operating in the orthopedic navigation systems market include Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, and GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. These companies are focusing on introducing robotic-assisted solutions to gain a competitive edge. For example, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies received FDA clearance for the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, an innovative system designed to improve the accuracy of knee replacement surgeries.

Segments:

• Technology: Electromagnetic Localizers, Optical Tracking, Fluoroscopy, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Other Technologies

• Application: Knee Surgery, Spine Surgery, Hip Surgery, Other Applications

• End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Grow Rapidly

North America was the largest region in the orthopedic navigation systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-navigation-systems-global-market-report

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Orthopedic Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthopedic navigation systems market size, orthopedic navigation systems market drivers and trends, orthopedic navigation systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The orthopedic navigation systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-regenerative-surgical-products-global-market-report

Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prosthetics-and-orthotics-global-market-report

Foot Orthotic Insoles Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foot-orthotic-insoles-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293