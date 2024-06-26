Multi-Cloud Management Market Set for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2028

Multi-Cloud Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $32.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-cloud management market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $9.66 billion in 2023 to $12.39 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 28.2%. It will grow to $32.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. This growth has been driven by the increasing adoption of cloud solutions, the complexities of multi-cloud environments, security concerns, and the need for cost optimization and operational efficiency.

Rising Complexity and Security Needs Propel Market Growth

The demand for advanced multi-cloud management solutions is on the rise, fueled by the growing complexity of managing multiple cloud environments and the heightened focus on security. As organizations adopt diverse cloud strategies, the necessity for seamless management tools that offer a unified interface becomes critical. Additionally, the push towards cost governance and hybrid cloud expansion is driving market expansion.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., and Amazon Web Services Inc. are pivotal in the multi-cloud management market. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, developing solutions like multi-hybrid clouds to aid enterprises in their digital transformation journeys. For instance, in April 2023, Cognizant launched Cognizant Skygrade, a multi-hybrid cloud and edge management platform designed to streamline cloud operations and support modern cloud-native architectures.

Innovations and Strategic Moves

The market is witnessing rapid technological advancements, with a strong emphasis on interoperability, cost optimization, and automation. Companies like IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., and Oracle Corporation are focusing on integrating advanced security features and enhancing the efficiency of cloud management solutions. The adoption of multi-cloud strategies is increasing, driven by the need to address regulatory compliance challenges and improve operational efficiencies.

Segments:

• By Solution: Security And Risk Management, Training And Consulting, Reporting And Analytics, Cloud Automation, Managed Services, Other Solutions

• By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud

• By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By End-Use: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Government, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the multi-cloud management market and is expected to maintain its leading position. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

