Orthokeratology Lens Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Orthokeratology Lens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Orthokeratology Lens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthokeratology lens market, known for its innovative solutions in reshaping the cornea to correct vision temporarily, is poised for substantial growth. This market, valued at $2.36 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $2.56 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This surge is primarily driven by advancements in lens materials, the increasing demand for non-surgical vision correction, and the convenience it offers for lifestyle improvements. The market is further expected to reach $3.34 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%, fueled by rising myopia prevalence, customization and personalization in lens offerings, and increasing global healthcare awareness.

Rising Incidence of Eye-Related Disorders Boosts Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders is a major factor propelling the orthokeratology lens market forward. Orthokeratology (Ortho-K) lenses are designed to correct refractive errors such as myopia, providing temporary vision correction without the need for eyeglasses or daytime contact lenses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 20.5 million Americans over the age of 40 had at least one cataract as of December 2022, a number expected to rise to 30 million by 2028. This growing incidence underscores the need for effective vision correction solutions like Ortho-K lenses.

Explore comprehensive insights into the orthokeratology lens market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13501&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the orthokeratology lens market include Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., CooperVision Inc., Orion Vision Group, and Lucid Korea Co. Ltd., among others. These companies are focusing on innovation and new product launches to enhance their market position. For instance, Menicon Co. Ltd. introduced the Menicon Z Night lens in May 2023, designed for short-term corneal reshaping and vision improvement, particularly effective for myopia and astigmatism.

Segments:

• Product Type: Day-time Ortho-K Lenses, Overnight Ortho-K Lenses

• Lens Material: Silicone Acrylate, Fluorosilicone Acrylate, Fluorocarbon Acrylate

• Indication: Myopia, Presbyopia, Hypermetropia, Astigmatism

• Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Optometry Clinics, Ophthalmology Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the orthokeratology lens market in 2023, with a significant market share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare awareness, rising disposable incomes, and expanding orthokeratology services in the region.

Order your report now for swift delivery https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthokeratology-lens-global-market-report

Orthokeratology Lens Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Orthokeratology Lens Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthokeratology lens market size, orthokeratology lens market drivers and trends, orthokeratology lens market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The orthokeratology lens market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aspherical Lens Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aspherical-lens-global-market-report

Colored Contact Lenses Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coloured-contact-lenses-global-market-report

Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intraocular-lens-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293