Women’s Health App market growth analysis with investment opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The women’s health app market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.80 billion in 2023 to $4.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness, rise in penetration of the internet, change in lifestyles, rise in healthcare costs, and government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The women’s health app market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalization and customization, integration with wearable devices, telemedicine and remote monitoring, focus on mental health, and healthcare access and equity.

Growth driver of the women’s health app market

The growing adoption of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the women's health app market going forward. A smartphone is a mobile phone that combines the functionality of a computer with that of a cellular phone. The several factors driving the growth of smartphone penetration include continuous advancements in smartphone technology, decreasing costs of smartphones, the proliferation of digital services, and increasing urbanization and globalization trends. Smartphones enable women to access health-related information, track their health metrics, and use health apps anytime and anywhere. Moreover, smartphones provide access to a variety of educational resources, articles, videos, podcasts, webinars, and online communities related to women's health topics.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the women’s health app market include Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Babylon Health, Emme Inc., DotDash, Gladstone International Ltd., Flo Health Inc., Withings Health Solutions, Nurx Inc., Peanut App Ltd., Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Wildflower Health, HelloBaby Inc., Rosy Wellness Inc., Clue Inc., Evvy Inc., Kindara Inc., Ava AG, Femtech Collective Inc., FertilityIQ, Kegg Inc., Tia Health, Glow Inc., Keela Health Inc., Maya Health Inc.

Major companies operating in the women's health app market are developing innovative products, such as smart rings, to better serve customers with advanced features. A smart ring is a compact, wearable electronic device that combines mobile technology with features for convenient on-the-go use. These rings can monitor physical activity levels, steps taken, calories burned, and sleep patterns, helping women stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Women's Health App Market Segments:

1) By Type: Menstrual Health, Pregnancy Monitoring, Fertility Monitoring, Breastfeeding Management, Gynecological Health, Other Types

2) By Modality: Smartphone, Tablet, Other Modalities

3) By Age: Adolescent, Adult, Geriatric

4) By Application: General Healthcare And Fitness, Reproductive Health, Lifestyle Management, Disease Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the women’s health app market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of women’s health app.

Women’s Health App Market Definition

A women's health app refers to a digital tool or application designed to help women track various aspects of their health, particularly those related to fertility tracking, menopause management, fitness, nutrition, mental well-being, and more. These apps aim to empower women by providing them with accessible, personalized, and convenient tools and resources to manage their health proactively.

