Global Motorcycles, Scooters And Mopeds Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

It will grow to $464.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds market is projected to expand from $323.67 billion in 2023 to $351.14 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth, driven by factors such as economic affordability, urbanization trends, and government incentives, is anticipated to continue, with the market reaching $464.49 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Micromobility Trend Fuels Market Expansion

The rising trend of micromobility is a key driver for the growth of the motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds market. Micromobility involves using small, lightweight vehicles for short-distance travel in urban areas, promoting the adoption of electric motorbikes and scooters. This trend aligns with environmental concerns and urban transportation needs. For instance, the National Association of City Transportation Officials reported a near doubling of dockless e-scooter trips from 33 million in 2020 to 62.5 million in 2021, highlighting the growing adoption of micromobility solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds market include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., among others. These companies are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive edge. For example, Liger Mobility introduced the Liger X and Liger X+, the world's first self-balancing electric scooters, in January 2023. These scooters feature patented 'AutoBalancing' technology, enhancing rider safety and convenience with advanced features such as 4G connectivity, GPS, and a mobile app for live tracking and ride history.

Segments:

Product Type: Motorcycles, Scooters, Mopeds

Engine Capacity Type: Up to 150cc, 151-300cc, 301-500cc, Above 500cc

Application: Residential, Commercial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds market in 2023. The market report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Motorcycles, Scooters And Mopeds Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Motorcycles, Scooters And Mopeds Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on motorcycles, scooters and mopeds market size, motorcycles, scooters and mopeds market drivers and trends, motorcycles, scooters and mopeds market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The motorcycles, scooters and mopeds market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

