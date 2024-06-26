Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Ophthalmic Lasers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Ophthalmic Lasers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ophthalmic lasers market, specializing in precise surgical procedures for eye conditions like cataracts and glaucoma, has demonstrated robust growth, with projections from $1.25 billion in 2023 to $1.34 billion in 2024, marking a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is attributed to increasing incidences of eye disorders, an aging population, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases Driving Market Growth

The prevalence of eye diseases such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy is expected to propel the ophthalmic lasers market to $1.67 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. These conditions necessitate precise and targeted treatments offered by ophthalmic lasers, playing a crucial role in managing vision impairments.

Explore the global ophthalmic lasers market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13498&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players like Abbott Laboratories and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG are focusing on technological advancements to enhance vision correction procedures. For instance, Lumibird Medical Nordics AB launched the Capsulo Nd

laser device, designed for efficient capsulotomy and iridotomy procedures, showcasing innovations driving market expansion.

In-depth insights into major trends and developments are available in the complete report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-lasers-global-market-report

Segments:

• Product Type: Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd

) Laser, Diode Lasers, Other Products

• Application: Refractive Errors Treatment, Cataract Treatment, Glaucoma Treatment, Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Treatment, Other Applications

• End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, Ophthalmic Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Rapidly

North America dominated the ophthalmic lasers market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments and rising prevalence of eye disorders.

Order your report now for swift delivery https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-lasers-global-market-report

Ophthalmic Lasers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ophthalmic Lasers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ophthalmic lasers market size, ophthalmic lasers market drivers and trends, ophthalmic lasers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ophthalmic lasers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-devices-global-market-report

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Ophthalmic Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293