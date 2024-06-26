IT Operations Analytics Market Surges, Expected to Reach $21.65 Billion by 2028

IT Operations Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's IT Operations Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IT operations analytics market size has experienced exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $14.69 billion in 2023 to $19.09 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%. It will grow to $21.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The historic period's growth is driven by the rise of complex IT environments, an increasing volume of data, the shift to proactive IT management, the importance of user experience, and the need for real-time visibility.

Rising Number of Data Centers Fuels Market Growth

The increasing number of data centers is a significant driver for the IT operations analytics market. Data centers are essential for housing IT infrastructure and facilitating the deployment and operation of applications and services. IT operations analytics provide real-time, cloud-based platforms to monitor and optimize data center infrastructure. According to the Campfil Group, the number of data centers in the US reached 2,751 in 2022, with significant numbers also present in Germany, the UK, China, and Canada. This expansion is a key factor driving market growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global IT operations analytics market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13469&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., and Oracle Corporation are at the forefront of the IT operations analytics market. These companies focus on leveraging AI and machine learning for operations analytics. For example, PagerDuty Inc. launched the PagerDuty AIOps solution in April 2023, offering comprehensive automation from event ingestion to auto-remediation, enhancing the core data model, and streamlining operations to prevent costly issues.

Segments:

•Type: Predictive Analytics, Visual Analytics, Root Cause Analytics, Behavior Analytics

•Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

•Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Organizations

•Application: Asset Performance Management, Network Management, Security Management, Log Management

•End Use: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, IT And Telecom, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the IT operations analytics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/it-operations-analytics-global-market-report

IT Operations Analytic Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The IT Operations Analytic Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on it operations analytics market size, it operations analytics market drivers and trends, it operations analytics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The it operations analytics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Emotion Detection And Recognition Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emotion-detection-and-recognition-global-market-report

Big Data And Analytics Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-global-market-report

Life Science Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/life-science-analytics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

On the Road Again: Motorhome Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Travel Innovations!