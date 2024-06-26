Veterinary Eye Care Global Market 2024 To Reach $83.51 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.2%

Veterinary Eye Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary eye care market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $65.03 billion in 2023 to $68.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancement in veterinary medicine, companion ownership trends, preventive healthcare, technological Innovation, and education and awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The veterinary eye care market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $83.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to population trends, regulatory environment, consumer preference and spending, healthcare access and insurance, and emerging diseases and conditions.

Growth driver of the veterinary eye care market

The increasing pet population is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary eye care market going forward. Pet population refers to the total number of domestic animals that are kept by humans for companionship, emotional support, recreation, or other non-utilitarian purposes. The rise in the pet population is due to societal trends favoring pet ownership, advancements in veterinary medicine, and increased awareness of the importance of pet healthcare. Veterinary eye care is crucial for diagnosing and treating ocular conditions in pets, ensuring overall visual health and quality of life.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the veterinary eye care market include Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Virbac, Menicon Co. Ltd., Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

Major companies operating in the veterinary eye care market are focusing on innovative product, such as ocular lubricants, to enhance the comfort and ocular health of animals, improve treatment outcomes, and address a wide range of eye conditions. Ocular lubricants are specially formulated products designed to moisten and protect the surface of the eyes in animals. These

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Ophthalmic Drugs, Ophthalmic Devices, Ophthalmic Surgery

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animal, Livestock Animals

3) By Indication: Eyelid Abnormalities, Cataract, Glaucoma, Retinal Complications, Uveitis, Conjunctivitis, Corneal Complications, Other indications

4) By End User: Veterinary Hospital, Veterinary Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary eye care market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of veterinary eye care.

Veterinary Eye Care Market Definition

Veterinary eye care refers to the specialized field of veterinary medicine focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of eye-related conditions and diseases in animals. It is used for preserving the visual health and well-being of animals, enhancing their quality of life, and ensuring their ability to perform essential tasks and behaviors.

Veterinary Eye Care Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

