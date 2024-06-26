Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

The ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market is set to expand from $6.02 billion in 2023 to $6.36 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Despite past challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $7.57 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as the aging population and advancements in personalized medicine.

Growing Prevalence of Obesity and Diabetes Fuels Market Growth

The increasing rates of obesity and diabetes are key drivers of the IHD drugs market. These conditions significantly elevate the risk of developing ischemic heart disease. The World Obesity Federation forecasts a dramatic rise in obesity rates by 2035, with the number of people living with obesity expected to hit 2.7 billion by 2025. Similarly, the International Diabetes Federation predicts that the number of adults affected by diabetes will rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. This growing prevalence underscores the need for effective IHD drugs to manage cardiovascular risks associated with these conditions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13467&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the IHD drugs market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co. Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on developing innovative platelet inhibitors, such as intravenous P2Y12 platelet inhibitors, to stay competitive. For instance, MSN Laboratories launched CANREAL injection in October 2021, an intravenous P2Y12 platelet inhibitor designed to rapidly inhibit platelet activity and reduce the risk of myocardial infarction during procedures.

Segments:

• Drug Class: Anti-Dyslipidemic Drugs, Calcium Channel Blockers, Beta-Blockers, Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Vasodilators, Antithrombotic Agents

• Disease Class: Angina Pectoris, Myocardial Infarction

• End User: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges

North America was the largest region in the IHD drugs market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

You can directly purchase the Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs gmr 2024 here -: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ischemic-heart-disease-ihd-drugs-global-market-report

Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ischemic heart disease (ihd) drugs market size, ischemic heart disease (ihd) drugs market drivers and trends, ischemic heart disease (ihd) drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ischemic heart disease (ihd) drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Antiparasitic Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiparasitic-drugs-global-market-report

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/congenital-diaphragmatic-hernia-drugs-global-market-report

Complicated Skin And Skin Structure Infections Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/complicated-skin-and-skin-structure-infections-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

On the Road Again: Motorhome Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Travel Innovations!