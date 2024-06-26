Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Urolithiasis Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Urolithiasis Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urolithiasis management devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.49 billion in 2023 to $1.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in healthcare expenditure and investments in urological care, the aging population leading to a higher incidence of urolithiasis, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions, regulatory approvals and guidelines promoting the safety and efficacy, and sedentary lifestyles

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The urolithiasis management devices market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness about minimally invasive procedures, growing incidence and recurrence of urolithiasis, continued advancements in endoscopic procedures, shift towards outpatient treatments due to cost-effectiveness and reduced hospital stays, and rising patient preference for non-invasive treatment options.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global urolithiasis management devices market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15691&type=smp

Growth driver of the urolithiasis management devices market

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to propel the growth of the urolithiasis management devices market going forward. Kidney disease, also known as renal disease or nephropathy, refers to a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and their function is impaired. The factors driving the rising prevalence of kidney diseases include increased consumption of animal proteins, a lack of physical activity, and rising obesity rates. Urolithiasis management devices enable healthcare professionals to perform precise interventions, relieve obstruction, prevent complications, and improve patient outcomes in cases of urolithiasis-related kidney issues.

Order your report now for swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urolithiasis-management-devices-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the urolithiasis management devices market include Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, NOVAmedtek, Coloplast Group.

Major companies operating in the urolithiasis management devices market are developing innovative, technology-based products, such as thulium fiber laser (TFL) technology-based laser machines, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Thulium Fiber Laser (TFL) technology represents an advanced laser system used in the management and treatment of urolithiasis, or urinary stones.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Lithotripters, Ureteroscopes

2) By Treatment Type: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy, Other Treatment Types

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the urolithiasis management devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of urolithiasis management devices.

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Definition

Urolithiasis management devices refer to medical tools and devices used in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of urolithiasis, which is the formation of stones (calculi) in the urinary tract. They are primarily used for retrieving, breaking, or aiding the passage of kidney stones, providing minimally invasive treatment options. These devices aim to address the challenges posed by kidney stones by offering efficient and less intrusive solutions for their management.

Urolithiasis Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Urolithiasis Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-pvc iv bags market size, non-pvc iv bags market drivers and trends, non-pvc iv bags market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-pvc iv bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Temperature Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temperature-management-global-market-report

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-waste-management-global-market-report

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-blood-management-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

