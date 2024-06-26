Tempera paint market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Tempera paint Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033



The Business Research Company’s “Tempera Paint Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tempera paint market size is predicted to reach from $4.45 billion in 2023 to $4.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% to $6.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the tempera paint market is due to the increasing demand for artwork. North America region is expected to hold the largest tempera paint market share. Major players in the tempera paint market include Dixon Ticonderoga Company, Faber-Castell AG, Crayola LLC, Pelikan Group GmbH, Utrecht Art Supplies Inc., Arteza LLC.

Tempera Paint Market Segments

•By Product Type: Traditional Tempera Paint, Modern Tempera Paint

•By Color Variation: Basic Colors, Assorted Colors

•By Price Range: Economy Range, Mid-Range, Professional Grade

•By Application: Artwork, Decorate, Other Applications

•By End User: Schools And Educational Institutions, Professional Artists, Hobbyists And DIY Enthusiasts

•By Geography: The global tempera paint market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tempera paint is a type of paint traditionally made by mixing pigments with a water-soluble binder such as egg yolk or egg white. This mixture creates a smooth, opaque paint that dries quickly to a matte finish. It is used for various artistic traditions, including ancient Egyptian, Byzantine, and Renaissance art.

