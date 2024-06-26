Neuroendovascular Coil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Neuroendovascular Coil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neuroendovascular coil market is expected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Despite recent challenges, the market is projected to reach $1.74 billion by 2028, driven by the continuous rise in neurovascular cases and advancements in neurointerventional technologies.

Growing Prevalence of Neurovascular Diseases Propels Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the neuroendovascular coil market. These conditions, which affect the blood vessels supplying the nervous system, can lead to severe neurological complications. Neuroendovascular coils are essential in treating these diseases by blocking or stabilizing abnormal blood vessel structures, thereby reducing the risk of bleeding or other complications. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase in stroke deaths from 38.8 per 100,000 in 2020 to 41.1 per 100,000 in 2021. With over 795,000 strokes occurring annually in the United States, the demand for effective neuroendovascular treatments continues to rise.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the neuroendovascular coil market, such as Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Stryker Corporation, are focused on product innovation. These companies are developing soft and uniquely-shaped coils to enhance the efficacy and safety of neuroendovascular procedures. For example, in December 2022, Stryker Corporation launched the Target Tetra Detachable Coil. This new product features a tetrahedral shape and softness level designed specifically for treating small aneurysms, providing stability in wide-necked aneurysms and a soft helical tail for improved treatment outcomes.

Segments:

• Product Type: Guglielmi Detachable Coils (GDCs), Matrix Coils

• Indication: Ruptured Aneurysm, Unruptured Aneurysm

• Application: Tumor Surgery, Medical Teaching

• End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Stroke Centers, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the neuroendovascular coil market in 2023. The region's dominance is due to the high incidence of neurovascular diseases and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding neurointerventional services and increasing awareness of early intervention strategies.

