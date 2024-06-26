SINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 26, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Meet48

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Meet48, a decentralized talent incubator platform. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access Meet48 and its platform features via the OKX Wallet web extension.



Meet48 is a decentralized talent incubator platform that partners with the largest IDOL IPs in Southeast Asia. The platform bridges a current user base of 30 million Web2 users to the Meet48 Web3 ecosystem. Features of Meet48 include the ability for users to subscribe to artists by buying their shares, trade music royalties, video and portraiture rights freely, and participate in voting and token staking to receive rewards.



